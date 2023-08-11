Global Greenhouse Market to Reach $53.51 Billion by 2030, Growing at a CAGR of 9.9% during 2022-2030 – ResearchAndMarkets.com

DUBLIN–(BUSINESS WIRE)–The “Greenhouse Market Size, Share & Trends Analysis Report By Type (Glass Greenhouse, Plastic Greenhouse), By Offering (Hardware, Software, Services), By Crop Type, By End-user, By Region, And Segment Forecasts, 2023 – 2030” report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com’s offering.





The global greenhouse market size is anticipated to reach USD 53.51 billion by 2030, registering a CAGR of 9.9% over the forecast period.

The rise in food consumption is related to the development of contemporary agricultural practices such as greenhouse farming. According to the Food and Agriculture Organization (FAO) of the United Nations, 70% of food production must increase by 2050 to meet world food demand. Consequently, rising population and urbanization, along with a lack of arable land, are driving the use of alternative agricultural practices such as greenhouse farming. Greenhouse farming has enormous potential to assist in satisfying the growing population demands witnessed in several nations such as China and India.

Indoor farming techniques, including vertical farming and greenhouse farming, have several advantages over traditional agricultural methods, including less water consumption, precision crop growth year-round, high yield of produce, reduced food waste, prevention of agricultural run-off, integrated pest management, and cultivation in limited space, among others.

Moreover, the requirement to generate high yields while maintaining growing conditions such as enough light and shade, temperature, humidity, fertilization, pollination, and irrigation in farms is fueling greenhouse market expansion. Greenhouse producers employ automation techniques such as automated watering systems, climate control software, and pH sensors to produce high-quality crops and harvests.

The greenhouse farming technique can be used for niche application segments, such as the production of biopharmaceutical products. Pharmaceutical products are high-value products that require stringent quality control checks. Molecular farming envisages the production of commercially valuable and pharmaceutically important proteins in plants. Molecular farming holds the potential to provide proteins that can be used as a therapeutic and diagnostic tool in healthcare and life sciences.

The need for growing crops for the ingredients that can potentially help in producing high-quality pharmaceutical products is expected to open new opportunities for the adoption of greenhouse farming. The biopharmaceutical market is dominated by recombinant proteins and is mainly driven by the continued development of antibodies and vaccines.

Manufacturing of bio-pharma products mainly relies on fermentation-based production platforms, which mostly have high upstream process costs and limited scalability. However, greenhouse farming can serve as a cost-efficient and scalable alternative for the effective production of recombinant proteins since each plant functions as a self-contained bioreactor by itself, thereby annulling the costs associated with single-use devices.

Europe accounted for the largest market share of about 32% in 2022. Europe has leading food and agriculture institutes such as Rothamsted Research in the U.K. and Wageningen University & Research in the Netherlands. The region also has large companies such as Sotrafa, Logiqs B.V., and Luiten Greenhouses BV that focus on innovations.

Greenhouse Market Report Highlights:

The plastic greenhouse segment accounted for the largest share of about 42% in 2022 and is expected to dominate during the forecast period. Plastic greenhouses are often made from polyethylene or other types of plastic sheeting, making them a popular option for hobby gardeners and commercial growers due to their cost-effectiveness and ease of maintenance.

Based on offering, hardware accounted for the largest market share of about 62% in 2022. Hardware plays a significant role in maintaining the environment of greenhouse farms. Hardware for the greenhouse includes the physical equipment and devices that are used to automate and control various aspects of greenhouse operations. This includes tools for climate control, irrigation, lighting, and monitoring.

The fruits, vegetables & herbs segment accounted for the largest market share of about 56% in 2022 and is anticipated to continue its dominance in the coming years. Greenhouse farming provides maximum profit to companies involved in the cultivation of frequently produced fruits and vegetables, while also improving biodiversity as it does not cause land disturbances.

The research and educational institutes segment is expected to register the fastest CAGR of 10.7% during the forecast period. Research institutes use greenhouses to conduct experiments that require precise control of growing conditions, including temperature, humidity, light, and nutrient levels. Greenhouses allow researchers to manipulate these factors and test hypotheses about the impact of different environmental conditions on plant growth, yield, and quality.

