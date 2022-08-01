Home Business Wire Global Enterprises Highlight Importance of Insider Risk Management and Behavioral Data Risk...
Global Enterprises Highlight Importance of Insider Risk Management and Behavioral Data Risk Prevention with Selection of DTEX InTERCEPT

Employee Demand for Privacy, Lack of Visibility into Hybrid Workforce Activity, Frustration with Ineffectiveness of Legacy Data Loss Prevention Tools, and Need for Human Behavioral Intelligence to Inform NGAV and SIEM Workflows Drive Adoption of Workforce Cyber Security; Leading Industry Analysts Substantiate Value of Consolidated Next-Gen IRM, DLP, and UEBA Platforms

SAN JOSE, Calif.–(BUSINESS WIRE)–DTEX Systems, the Workforce Cyber Intelligence & Security CompanyTM, today announced it has recently welcomed some of the world’s leading financial services, healthcare, manufacturing, natural resources, and technology companies to its fast-growing customer marquee. These relationships incorporate numerous modules of the DTEX InTERCEPT Workforce Cyber Security Platform including Insider Risk Management, Behavioral DLP, Remote Workforce Analytics, and Digital Forensics.

DTEX InTERCEPT is a first-of-its-kind Workforce Cyber Security solution that brings together the capabilities of Insider Threat Management, User and Entity Behavior Analytics, Digital Forensics, and Behavioral DLP in an all-in-one lightweight, cloud-native platform. Only DTEX InTERCEPT delivers the behavioral context and activity intelligence that answers the Who, What, When, Where, Why, and How related to any potential insider threat situation, compromised account event, or data loss scenario without invading personal privacy.

According to the 2022 Gartner® Market Guide for Data Loss Prevention research, companies should, “invest in a DLP solution that can understand the full lineage of the data, identify baseline activities for the user, and compare subsequent actions to the baseline activity by gathering contextual clues about the who, what, when and where of the data.” 1

A growing number of globally recognized organizations and innovative enterprises have recently selected DTEX InTERCEPT as their vendor partner of choice to mitigate insider risk, prevent data loss, and protect their remote workforces. These organizations include:

  • Global Mining, Metals, and Petroleum Conglomerate
  • Commercial Sciences and Technology Manufacturer
  • Materials Science and Chemical Engineering Producer
  • Critical Infrastructure Equipment Manufacturer
  • American Health System and Hospital
  • European Medical Diagnostics Manufacturer
  • Industrial Goods and Metal Fabrication Manufacturer
  • American Consumer Goods and Food Products Manufacturer
  • American Home Lending and Servicing Provider
  • Multinational Industrial Technology Manufacturer
  • American Biopharmaceutical and Healthcare Science Innovator
  • Australian Defence Agency
  • Global Mobile Electronics Manufacturer

With Workforce Cyber Intelligence & Security, organizations are empowered to understand the human element and the sequences of human behavior that are impacting an organization’s risk posture so that it can be improved while maintaining trust and transparency. DTEX InTERCEPT is specifically designed to collect the minimum amount of data needed to build a forensic audit-trail in a privacy-compliant manner. Unlike data-centric DLP and UEBA tools, or intrusive employee monitoring solutions, DTEX InTERCEPT collects application metadata only, eliminating the need to scan files, capture email or website content, monitor electronic conversations, record screens, or log keystrokes.

“Privacy protection is a must-have for today’s workforce. They understand the need organizations have for data loss prevention, IRM and UEBA, yet they also understand that technologies such as DTEX InTERCEPT exist, which do not require invasive techniques to prevent IP exfiltration and data misuse,” said Bahman Mahbod, CEO at DTEX Systems. “Our customers are on the right side of history when it comes to embracing human behavior as a foundational element of their next-generation cybersecurity strategy and leading their peers in the adoption of a unified DLP, IRM, UEBA and digital forensics platform.”

[1] Gartner, “Market Guide for Data Loss Prevention, 19 July 2022.

GARTNER is a registered trademark and service mark of Gartner, Inc. and/or its affiliates in the U.S. and internationally and is used herein with permission. All rights reserved.

About DTEX Systems

DTEX Systems helps hundreds of organizations worldwide better understand their workforce, protect their data, and make human-centric operational investments. Its Workforce Cyber Intelligence & Security platform brings together next-generation DLP, UEBA, digital forensics, user activity monitoring and insider threat management in one scalable, cloud-native platform. Through its patented and privacy-compliant meta-data collection and analytics engine, the DTEX platform surfaces abnormal behavioral ‘indicators of intent’ to mitigate risk of data and IP loss, enabling SOC enrichment with human sensors and empowering enterprises to make smarter business decisions quickly. To learn more about DTEX Systems, please visit www.dtexsystems.com.

