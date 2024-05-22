Global Drone Services Business Report 2024: Market to Reach $65.1 Billion by 2030 – Growing Use in Surveying and Mapping, Role in Environmental Monitoring, IoT Poised to Widen the Scope – ResearchAndMarkets.com

DUBLIN–(BUSINESS WIRE)–The “Drone Services – Global Strategic Business Report” has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com’s offering.





Global Drone Services Market to Reach $65.1 Billion by 2030

The global market for Drone Services estimated at US$16.7 Billion in the year 2023, is projected to reach a revised size of US$65.1 Billion by 2030, growing at a CAGR of 18.6% over the analysis period 2023-2030. Short Duration Drone Services, one of the segments analyzed in the report, is expected to record 20.2% CAGR and reach US$42 Billion by the end of the analysis period. Growth in the Long Duration Drone Services segment is estimated at 16.1% CAGR for the next 8-year period.

The versatile and multifaceted functionality of drones is building a strong business case for drone services, with the market poised for a spectacular rise. Drone technology has revolutionized 3D modeling, making it highly effective, while the fast-evolving role of drones in environmental monitoring bodes well for the market. Drones facilitate seamless disaster risk management and are becoming integral in industrial inspection, surveillance, and tracking, showcasing great promise. The construction industry has recognized the benefits of drones, integrating them into various operations for increased efficiency.

The oil and gas industry also sees drones stepping in to meet myriad needs, from inspection to monitoring, ensuring safety and efficiency. Additionally, drone services potentially aid utilities in streamlining their operations, highlighting the broad applicability and growing importance of drone technology across various sectors.

The U.S. Market is Estimated at $5 Billion, While China is Forecast to Grow at 17.6% CAGR

The US and Europe are the primary revenue contributors, driven by the growing use of drones in surveying and mapping applications, which significantly widen market opportunities. Remote sensing emerges as a high-growth application vertical, enhancing data acquisition and analytics capabilities, thus expanding the addressable market for drone services.

The Drone Services market in the U.S. is estimated at US$5 Billion in the year 2023. China, the world’s second largest economy, is forecast to reach a projected market size of US$10.9 Billion by the year 2030 trailing a CAGR of 17.6% over the analysis period 2023 to 2030. Among the other noteworthy geographic markets are Japan and Canada, each forecast to grow at 16.7% and 15.6% respectively over the 2023-2030 period. Within Europe, Germany is forecast to grow at approximately 12.5% CAGR.

Report Attribute Details No. of Pages 252 Forecast Period 2023 – 2030 Estimated Market Value (USD) in 2023 $16.7 Billion Forecasted Market Value (USD) by 2030 $65.1 Billion Compound Annual Growth Rate 18.6% Regions Covered Global

MARKET TRENDS & DRIVERS

Growing Use of Drones in Surveying and Mapping Applications Widens Opportunities for Drone Services Market

Remote Sensing: High Growth Application Vertical

3D Modelling Made Highly Effective with Drone Technology

Fast Evolving Role of Drones in Environmental Monitoring Augurs Well

Seamless Data Acquisition & Analytics Widen Addressable Market for Drone Services

Disaster Risk Management Made Effortless with Drones

Industrial Inspection, Surveillance and Tracking: Drones Come to Fore with Great Promise

Drones Grab the Attention of the Construction Industry

Drones Step In to Cater to Myriad Needs of Oil & Gas Industry

Drone Services Potentially Aid Utilities Streamline their Operations

Insurance Value Chain: The New Avenue for Drone Services

Farming Sector Likely to Benefit Immensely from Drone Services

IoT Poised to Widen the Scope & Span of Drone Services

Poised to Widen the Scope & Span of Drone Services Safety and Security Issues Associated with Drone Technology Curtail Wider Adoption of Drone Services

