Global Distributor Mouser Electronics Adds 29 New Manufacturers in First Half of 2023

DALLAS & FORT WORTH, Texas–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Mouser Electronics, Inc., the industry’s leading New Product Introduction (NPI) distributor continues to expand its line card by adding 29 new manufacturers to date in 2023. With more than 1,200 manufacturer brands, Mouser now offers an even wider range of product options for its global customer base of design engineers, component buyers, procurement agents, educators and students.









“We are proud to offer our customers the widest selection of the latest technologies and products from the top electronic component manufacturers,” said Jeff Newell, Mouser Electronics Senior Vice President of Products. “With almost 30 new manufacturers in just the first half of the year, and our continuing expansion into industrial automation and factory control, we are committed to being the industry’s NPI leader and one-stop source for the components and development tools our customers need.”

Mouser’s Global Distribution Center handles a massive inventory of more than 1.1 million unique SKUs for semiconductors and electronic components across all product categories, including embedded, connectors, optoelectronics, passives and more.

Among the new manufacturer partners Mouser has added in 2023 are:

ATC Automatic Timing & Controls , a manufacturer of highly rugged, high-reliability products that are engineered to provide accurate and repeatable timing and monitoring operations in all types of industrial environments, including factory automation, food processing, packaging, water treatment and many OEM applications.

, a manufacturer of highly rugged, high-reliability products that are engineered to provide accurate and repeatable timing and monitoring operations in all types of industrial environments, including factory automation, food processing, packaging, water treatment and many OEM applications. Banner Engineering , a leader in industrial automation providing innovative solutions for warehouse and factory sensing, machine safety, and state indication, helping companies increase efficiency, safeguard equipment, and protect personnel.

, a leader in industrial automation providing innovative solutions for warehouse and factory sensing, machine safety, and state indication, helping companies increase efficiency, safeguard equipment, and protect personnel. Intelligent Memory , a fabless memory manufacturer serving the industrial electronics market. Intelligent Memory’s extensive product portfolio consists of DRAM ICs and modules (from SDR to DDR4) and a variety of managed NAND products for industrial applications.

, a fabless memory manufacturer serving the industrial electronics market. Intelligent Memory’s extensive product portfolio consists of DRAM ICs and modules (from SDR to DDR4) and a variety of managed NAND products for industrial applications. XSemi , an IC design company specializing in analog and power semiconductors, primarily focusing on the automotive and industrial sectors.

an IC design company specializing in analog and power semiconductors, primarily focusing on the automotive and industrial sectors. EnOcean, a leading developer of wireless energy harvesting technology for Internet of Things ( IoT ) applications. EnOcean produces maintenance-free wireless switches and sensors, which gain the device’s energy from their surroundings, including movement, light, and temperature.

Since 2020, Mouser has added almost 250 new manufacturers. To see Mouser’s newest manufacturer partners, visit https://www.mouser.com/new-manufacturer/.

As a global authorized distributor, Mouser offers the world’s widest selection of the newest semiconductors and electronic components — in stock and ready to ship™. Mouser’s customers can expect 100% certified, genuine products that are fully traceable from each of its manufacturer partners. To help speed customers’ designs, Mouser’s website hosts an extensive library of technical resources, including a Technical Resource Center, along with product data sheets, supplier-specific reference designs, application notes, technical design information, engineering tools and other helpful information.

Mouser Electronics, a Berkshire Hathaway company, is an authorized semiconductor and electronic component distributor focused on New Product Introductions from its leading manufacturer partners. Serving the global electronic design engineer and buyer community, the global distributor’s website, mouser.com, is available in multiple languages and currencies and features more than 6.8 million products from over 1,200 manufacturer brands. Mouser offers 27 support locations worldwide to provide best-in-class customer service in local language, currency and time zone. The distributor ships to over 650,000 customers in 223 countries/territories from its 1 million-square-foot, state-of-the-art distribution facilities in the Dallas, Texas, metro area. For more information, visit https://www.mouser.com/.

Mouser and Mouser Electronics are registered trademarks of Mouser Electronics, Inc. All other products, logos, and company names mentioned herein may be trademarks of their respective owners.

