Global Cybersecurity Leader eSentire Extends its Award-Winning 24/7 Security Operations Center as a Service (SOCaaS) Protection to Organizations Across the United Arab Emirates

eSentire’s localized Managed Detection and Response service prevents business disruption and complies with multiple federal decrees for data privacy, use of information & communication technology, and data protection

DUBAI, United Arab Emirates–(BUSINESS WIRE)–#BHUSA—GITEX GLOBAL—eSentire, the Authority in Managed Detection and Response (MDR), today announced it has extended its award-winning, 24/7 Security Operations Center as a Service (SOCaaS) protection across the United Arab Emirates (UAE), adhering to federal data compliance requirements and prioritizing localized cybersecurity service support. By combining its open Extended Detection and Response (XDR) platform technology, 24/7 threat hunting, and proven security operations leadership, eSentire provides an all-in-one solution that helps organizations anticipate, withstand, and recover from cyberattacks across their entire attack surface, whether on-premises or in the cloud. eSentire has differentiated itself from other MDR providers through:





Rapid time to value with service onboarding in only 14 days on average

Unlimited incident handling and 24/7 threat hunting as foundational service offerings vs add-ons

Complete attack surface coverage driving deep, multi-signal investigation across network, endpoint , log, cloud and identity sources with over 300 technology integrations supported

, log, cloud and identity sources with over 300 technology integrations supported Expertise of its Threat Response Unit (TRU), a dedicated team of researchers and hands-on experts who perform threat sweeps and hunts to inform new detection rules and Machine Learning models to constantly harden customer defenses

models to constantly harden customer defenses Leadership in Generative AI, with its Insight Portal eSentire Investigator application, empowering every eSentire customer with investigation, response, and remediation tools through simple natural language interaction

Flexibility to bring your own technology subscription or partner with eSentire for a fully managed license and service, as organizations consolidate their service protection

24/7 support, delivering a Mean Time to Contain active security threats of only 15 minutes, to reduce risk of downtime

eSentire’s SOCaaS capability has been celebrated across the UAE with multiple regional awards including KuppingerCole’s May 2023 SOCaaS Market Compass Report for the United Arab Emirates, where eSentire was recognized for its outstanding functionality and high levels of support. In its July 2023 Worldwide Leadership Compass Report, KuppingerCole also named eSentire the Overall Leader for Managed Detection and Response, as well as Product Leader, Innovation Leader and Market Leader. At the April 2023 Cyber Strategists Summit and Awards, hosted by CXO Insight Middle East, eSentire was designated “Best MDR Provider” for its efforts in protecting critical infrastructure organizations including healthcare providers, financial services firms, manufacturers, and utility suppliers. Most recently, eSentire was named CrowdStrike’s 2-time Global MSSP of the Year (22, 23) recognizing that more organizations globally choose eSentire to manage CrowdStrike EDR than any other service provider.

“We are excited to be extending our award-winning SOCaaS capabilities with localized support in the UAE,” said Bob Layton, eSentire Chief Channel Officer. “Together with our e3 ecosystem partners, we serve businesses seeking proven, resilient, cybersecurity services that are easy to consume, engage with, and truly add value. When you partner with eSentire you can trust that we’re the Authority in this space and personally committed to ensuring your business’ protection from the most advanced cyber threats.”

To learn more about eSentire’s Managed Detection and Response, Exposure Management and Digital Forensics and Incident Response services, available across the UAE, contact us at info@esentire.com.

About eSentire

eSentire, Inc., the Authority in Managed Detection and Response (MDR), protects the critical data and applications of 2000+ organizations in 80+ countries across 35 industries from known and unknown cyber threats by providing Exposure Management, Managed Detection and Response and Incident Response services designed to build an organization’s cyber resilience & prevent business disruption. Founded in 2001, eSentire protects the world’s most targeted organizations, with 65% of its global base recognized as critical infrastructure, vital to economic health and stability. By combining open XDR platform technology, 24/7 threat hunting, and proven security operations leadership, eSentire’s award-winning MDR services and team of experts help organizations anticipate, withstand and recover from cyberattacks. For more information, visit: www.esentire.com and follow @eSentire.

Contacts

Elizabeth Clarke



eSentire



Elizabeth.Clarke@esentire.com