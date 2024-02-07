Global Compliance Management Software Leader MCO Appoints Conor O’Kane as Chief Information Officer

DUBLIN–(BUSINESS WIRE)–#asiarisk–MCO (MyComplianceOffice) appointed veteran technology executive Conor O’Kane as its new Chief Information Officer, underscoring the company’s commitment to sustained global growth and innovation.





Most recently Chief Information Officer at e-commerce giant eShopWorld, O’Kane brings a wealth of expertise to his new role. With 25+ years of technology and management experience, Conor has a history of scaling and transforming medium to large technology organisations. He is a strategic addition to the MCO leadership team.

O’Kane will drive technology strategy and development and oversee the robust tech stack powering the MyComplianceOffice platform that currently serves over one million users and executes 100+ million rules and processes 1.2+ billion records annually.

Expressing his enthusiasm about joining MCO, O’Kane stated, “As the company continues to expand globally, I am thrilled to join MCO. I look forward to collaborating with the team to enhance processes and foster innovation.”

Brian Fahey, CEO of MCO, noted, “We’re delighted to welcome Conor and his skillset to our company and executive team as we continue to scale to meet the exciting opportunities ahead for MCO.”

MCO has received industry recognition through multiple awards for its risk and compliance technology solutions. The company expanded its global footprint by recently opening a new office in India, bringing its worldwide headcount to over 350. Headquartered in Dublin, MCO’s other offices are strategically located across the US and in Singapore.

About MCO

MCO provides integrated compliance management software that enables global financial services firms to operate efficiently, ethically, and compliantly. With 25 products on a singular system, our powerful platform lets compliance professionals demonstrate that they are proactively managing compliance obligations and the regulated activities of employees, the company and third party relationships.

1300+ client companies across 105+ countries use MyComplianceOffice to move away from manual processes and towards more strategic compliance.

