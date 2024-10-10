Global Blue Releases the Monthly Tax Free Shopping Business Update for September 2024

New data from Global Blue reveals that the worldwide growth in Tax Free Shopping is positive across Continental Europe and Asia Pacific: Issued Sales in Store like-for-like year-on-year performance reached +13%1 in September 2024.

SIGNY, Switzerland–(BUSINESS WIRE)–A sustained performance in Continental Europe for international shopping





In Continental Europe, the issued Sales in Store growth rate increased by +11%1 in September 2024 vs. last year. This growth was led by a +14%1 increase in the number of shoppers. This performance was slightly impacted by a softening of -2%1 in the average spend per shopper, as a result of an overall inflation slowdown.

When examining origin markets, the positive momentum in issued Sales in Store growth is steadily progressing across most nationalities. US and GCC shopper Tax Free Spend led at +13%1 vs. last year, closely followed by Mainland Chinese shoppers at +11%1.

Regarding destination markets, September showed a stable performance in Spain at +24%1 and Italy at +17%1, with a moderate performance in France at +7%1.

A slowdown of the hyper growth Tax Free Spend in Asia Pacific

In Asia Pacific, the issued Sales in Store growth reached +19%1 in September 2024, led by a +29%1 increase in the number of shoppers and a -8%1 decrease in the average spend per shopper.

The growth rate in September has softened compared to the hyper growth of +63%1 over the last three months2, mostly due to the recent strengthening of the Yen against all major currencies, particularly against the Chinese RMB.

Regarding origin markets, the positive momentum in issued Sales in Store growth continued across all nationalities. Mainland Chinese Tax Free Spend led with a +30%1 increase, boosted by a +75%1 rise in Mainland Chinese shoppers. Meanwhile, North East Asia Tax Free Spend grew by +29%1 vs. last year, while Hong Kong and Taiwan experienced a +1%1 growth rate vs. last year.

When examining destination markets, September showed a varied performance across destinations, with South Korea at +45%1, Japan at +23%1, and Singapore at -2%1.

Worldwide Year-on-Year Growth Rate (2024 vs. 2023)

Issued SIS L/L Year-on-Year Growth Destination



market weight in



Issued SIS 2023 September 2024 August 2024 July 2024 CY Q2 2024 CY Q1 2024 France 19% +7% +3% -2% +10% +11% Italy 17% +17% +12% +19% +22% +29% Spain 11% +24% +23% +25% +33% +32% Germany 6% -3% +3% +10% +2% +6% Other countries 18% +7% +8% +12% +21% +16% Total Continental Europe 71% +11% +10% +12% +19% +19% Japan 18% +23% +50% +103% +172% +137% Singapore 8% -2% +4% -9% -1% 25% South Korea 2% +45% +43% +44% +60% 110% Total Asia Pacific 28% +19% +37% +64% +109% 97% Total Latin America 1% +19% +18% +16% -2% +9% Total worldwide 100% +13% +17% +25% +41% 40%

Issued SIS L/L recovery (in % of 2019) Destination



market weight in



Issued SIS 2019 September 2024 August 2024 July 2024 CY Q2 2024 CY Q1 2024 France 16% 158% 141% 136% 164% 165% Italy 17% 155% 139% 146% 156% 123% Spain 10% 169% 153% 162% 164% 151% Germany 9% 79% 68% 75% 80% 65% Other countries 19% 127% 119% 129% 132% 126% Total Continental Europe 71% 141% 126% 133% 143% 128% Japan 14% 243% 282% 344% 327% 232% Singapore 11% 74% 83% 85% 92% 92% South Korea 3% 163% 159% 165% 158% 125% Total Asia Pacific 28% 162% 180% 215% 226% 166% Total Latin America 1% 142% 100% 89% 101% 94% Total worldwide 100% 146% 138% 151% 165% 140%

Worldwide Recovery Rate (versus 2019)

APPENDIX

GLOSSARY

– European Non-EU countries include: Shoppers who can reach destination by land transportation or less than a two hour flight. Ex: Swiss, British, Ukraine etc.



– Gulf Cooperation Council countries include: Kuwait, Qatar, Saudi Arabia, United Arab Emirates, Bahrain, Oman



– North East Asia countries includes: Japan, South Korea



– South East Asia countries includes: Indonesia, Thailand, Cambodia, Philippines, Vietnam, Malaysia, Singapore

Global Blue Monthly Intelligence Briefing, September 2024, Source: Global Blue

1 Growth rate variation year-on-year (2024 vs. the same period in 2023)



2 The last three months: June, July, and August 2024

