Global Blue Announces the Closure of a European Commission Preliminary Investigation

SIGNY, Switzerland–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Global Blue (NYSE:GB) announces today that the European Commission preliminary investigation relating to alleged breaches of EU competition regulations has been closed.





Global Blue has fully co-operated with the European Commission during the two years of the preliminary investigation and reports that no remediation actions or fines were imposed on Global Blue following the closure of the case by the European Commission.

ABOUT GLOBAL BLUE

Global Blue pioneered the concept of Tax Free Shopping 40 years ago. Through continuous innovation, we have become the leading strategic technology and payments partner, empowering retailers to improve their performance and shoppers to enhance their experience.

Global Blue offers innovative solutions in three different fields:

Tax Free Shopping: Helping retailers at over 300,000 points of sale to efficiently manage 35 million Tax Free Shopping transactions a year, thanks to its fully integrated in-house technology platform. Meanwhile, its industry-leading digital Tax Free shopper solutions create a better, more seamless customer experience.

In addition, our data and advisory services offer a strategic advisory to help retailers identify opportunities for growth, while our shopper experience and engagement solutions provide data-driven solutions to increase footfall, convert footfall to revenue and enhance performance.

