Global Blue Announces Date For Q4 and FY 2023/24 Financial Results

SIGNY, Switzerland–(BUSINESS WIRE)–On June 5, 2024, before the market opens, Global Blue Group Holding AG (NYSE: GB and GB.WS) will release its financial results for the fiscal year ended March 31, 2024, in its Annual Report on Form 20-F.





The financial results will include Management’s Discussion and Analysis of the Financial Position and Results of Operations in addition to the accompanying Consolidated Financial Statements and Notes, press release and investor presentation.

An audio recording of commentary on the results by Jacques Stern, Chief Executive Officer, and Roxane Dufour, Chief Financial Officer, will also be made available.

These materials can be accessed via the Investor Relations section of the company’s website at Global Blue Group Holding AG – Investor Relations.

ABOUT GLOBAL BLUE

Global Blue is the business partner for the shopping journey, providing technology and services to enhance the experience and drive performance.

With over 40 years of expertise, today we connect thousands of retailers, acquirers, and hotels with nearly 80 million consumers across 53 countries, in three industries: Tax Free Shopping, Payments and Post-Purchase solutions.

With over 2,000 employees, Global Blue generated €20bn Sales in Store and €311M revenue in FY 2022/23. Global Blue is listed on the New York Stock Exchange.

For more information, please visit www.globalblue.com

Contacts

FOR FURTHER INFORMATION

Frances Gibbons – Head of Investor Relations



Mob: +44 (0)7815 034 212



Mail: fgibbons@globalblue.com