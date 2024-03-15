Global and Japan Next Generation Computing Market Outlook 2023-2036 – ResearchAndMarkets.com

DUBLIN–(BUSINESS WIRE)–The “Global Next Generation Computing Market Outlook 2023-2036” report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com’s offering.





The market is estimated to garner a revenue of USD 5514 billion by the end of 2036, up from a revenue of USD 532 billion in the year 2023 and is anticipated to grow at a CAGR of 19.74% over the forecast period, i.e., 2024-2036

The integration of increasing artificial intelligence, adoption of cloud computing, and increasing spending on next-generation computing are the few factors that are driving the market growth.

The global next-generation computing market is segmented by component, type, deployment, organization size, end-use industry, and by region. On the basis of type, the market is segmented into high-performance computing, quantum computing, cloud computing, and edge computing. By the end of 2036, the cloud computing segment is anticipated to garner the largest revenue of around USD 4087 billion, up from a revenue of nearly USD 403 billion in the year 2023. The increase in the demand for cloud computing by various end users is responsible for the growth of this segment.

By the end of 2036, it is predicted that the North American market is estimated to hold the highest revenue of around USD 2058 billion out of all the markets in the other areas. Moreover, in the year 2023, the regional market generated a revenue of nearly USD 206 billion. The growth can be attributed to the growing computing companies in the US.

Comprehensive Analysis of Leading Players in the Market

Profile of the Major Vendors

IBM

Intel Corporation

Atos SE

Cisco Systems, Inc.

Oracle

Hewlett Packard Enterprise Development LP

NVIDIA Corporation

Dell Inc.

Advanced Micro Devices, Inc.

Microsoft Corporation

ADLINK Technology Inc.

Qualcomm

Bosch

SAP

Google LLC

Major Japanese Players

NEC Corporation

Fujitsu

NTT Data

Rakuten Group, Inc.

Okaya Electronics Corp.

Key Topics Covered:

1. An Introduction to the Research Study

1.1. Preface

1.2. Market Taxonomy

1.3. Definition of the Market and the Segments

1.4. Acronyms and Assumptions

2. The Research Procedure

3. Recommendation by Analyst for C-Level Executives

4. An Abstract of the Report

5. Evaluation of Market Fluctuations and Outlook

5.1. Market Growth Drivers

5.2. Market Growth Deflation

5.3. Market Trends

6. Fundamental Market Prospects

7. Decarbonization Strategy and Carbon Credit Benefits for Market Players

8. Regulatory & Standards Landscape

8.1. Manufacturing Standards & Compliances

8.2. Environmental Compliances

9. Economic Outlook: Japan

9.1. Limitations to Japan’s Economic Recovery

9.2. Uplifting Policies to Foster the Growth of the Economy

9.3. Future-Outlook and Strategic Move for Sustainable Economy

10. Impact of Recession on Global and Japanese Economy

11. Recent Developments/Trends in Japan’s Next-Generation Computing Market

12. Industry Value Chain Analysis

12.1. Service/Solution Provider Outlook

12.2. End User Outlook

13. Industry Risk Analysis

14. Investment Analysis

15. Patent Analysis

16. Industry Growth Outlook

17. SWOT Analysis

18. Regional Demand & Outlook Assessment

19. Technology Transition & Adoption Analysis

20. Startup Analysis

21. End-Use Industry Analysis

22. Use Case Analysis

23. PEST Analysis

24. Global Next-Generation Computing Valuation, Business Viewpoint and Forecast, 2023-2036: Worldwide Factors Fostering the Industry Growth

24.1. Market Summary

24.2. Market Value (USD Billion) Current and Future Projections, 2023-2036

24.3. Market Increment USD Opportunity Assessment, 2023-2036

24.4. Year on Year Growth Forecast (%)

25. Global Next-Generation Computing Valuation, Business Viewpoint and Forecast by Component, 2023- 2036

25.1. Outline of the Segment

25.2. Detailed Overview

25.2.1. Hardware Market Value (USD Billion) Current and Future Projections, 2023-2036

25.2.2. Software Market Value (USD Billion) Current and Future Projections, 2023-2036

25.2.3. Services Market Value (USD Billion) Current and Future Projections, 2023-2036

25.3. Year on Year Growth Forecast (%)

26. Global Next-Generation Computing Valuation, Business Viewpoint and Forecast by Type, 2023- 2036

26.1. Outline of the Segment

26.2. Detailed Overview

26.2.1. High-Performance Computing Market Value (USD Billion) Current and Future Projections, 2023-2036

26.2.2. Quantum Computing Market Value (USD Billion) Current and Future Projections, 2023-2036

26.2.3. Cloud Computing Market Value (USD Billion) Current and Future Projections, 2023-2036

26.2.4. Edge Computing Market Value (USD Billion) Current and Future Projections, 2023-2036

26.3. Year on Year Growth Forecast (%)

27. Global Next-Generation Computing Valuation, Business Viewpoint and Forecast by Deployment, 2023-2036

27.1. Outline of the Segment

27.2. Detailed Overview

27.2.1. Cloud-based Market Value (USD Billion) Current and Future Projections, 2023-2036

27.2.2. On-premises Market Value (USD Billion) Current and Future Projections, 2023-2036

27.3. Year on Year Growth Forecast (%)

28. Global Next-Generation Computing Valuation, Business Viewpoint and Forecast by Organization Size, 2023-2036

28.1. Outline of the Segment

28.2. Detailed Overview

28.2.1. SMEs Market Value (USD Billion) Current and Future Projections, 2023-2036

28.2.2. Large Size Enterprises Market Value (USD Billion) Current and Future Projections, 2023-2036

28.3. Year on Year Growth Forecast (%)

29. Global Next-Generation Computing Valuation, Business Viewpoint and Forecast by End-Use Industry, 2023-2036

29.1. Outline of the Segment

29.2. Detailed Overview

29.2.1. Automotive & Transportation Market Value (USD Billion) Current and Future Projections, 2023-2036

29.2.2. Energy & Utilities Market Value (USD Billion) Current and Future Projections, 2023-2036

29.2.3. Healthcare Market Value (USD Billion) Current and Future Projections, 2023-2036

29.2.4. BFSI Market Value (USD Billion) Current and Future Projections, 2023-2036

29.2.5. Aerospace & Defense Market Value (USD Billion) Current and Future Projections, 2023-2036

29.2.6. IT & Telecom Market Value (USD Billion) Current and Future Projections, 2023-2036

29.2.7. Manufacturing Market Value (USD Billion) Current and Future Projections, 2023-2036

29.2.8. Others Market Value (USD Billion) Current and Future Projections, 2023-2036

29.3. Year on Year Growth Forecast (%)

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/1rsbsb

About ResearchAndMarkets.com

ResearchAndMarkets.com is the world’s leading source for international market research reports and market data. We provide you with the latest data on international and regional markets, key industries, the top companies, new products and the latest trends.

Contacts

ResearchAndMarkets.com



Laura Wood, Senior Press Manager



press@researchandmarkets.com

For E.S.T. Office Hours Call 1-917-300-0470



For U.S./ CAN Toll Free Call 1-800-526-8630



For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900