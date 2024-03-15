Global and Japan Next Generation Computing Market Outlook 2023-2036 – ResearchAndMarkets.com

DUBLIN–(BUSINESS WIRE)–The “Global Next Generation Computing Market Outlook 2023-2036” report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com’s offering.
The market is estimated to garner a revenue of USD 5514 billion by the end of 2036, up from a revenue of USD 532 billion in the year 2023 and is anticipated to grow at a CAGR of 19.74% over the forecast period, i.e., 2024-2036
The integration of increasing artificial intelligence, adoption of cloud computing, and increasing spending on next-generation computing are the few factors that are driving the market growth.
The global next-generation computing market is segmented by component, type, deployment, organization size, end-use industry, and by region. On the basis of type, the market is segmented into high-performance computing, quantum computing, cloud computing, and edge computing. By the end of 2036, the cloud computing segment is anticipated to garner the largest revenue of around USD 4087 billion, up from a revenue of nearly USD 403 billion in the year 2023. The increase in the demand for cloud computing by various end users is responsible for the growth of this segment.
By the end of 2036, it is predicted that the North American market is estimated to hold the highest revenue of around USD 2058 billion out of all the markets in the other areas. Moreover, in the year 2023, the regional market generated a revenue of nearly USD 206 billion. The growth can be attributed to the growing computing companies in the US.
Comprehensive Analysis of Leading Players in the Market
Profile of the Major Vendors
- IBM
- Intel Corporation
- Atos SE
- Cisco Systems, Inc.
- Oracle
- Hewlett Packard Enterprise Development LP
- NVIDIA Corporation
- Dell Inc.
- Advanced Micro Devices, Inc.
- Microsoft Corporation
- ADLINK Technology Inc.
- Qualcomm
- Bosch
- SAP
- Google LLC
Major Japanese Players
- NEC Corporation
- Fujitsu
- NTT Data
- Rakuten Group, Inc.
- Okaya Electronics Corp.
Key Topics Covered:
1. An Introduction to the Research Study
1.1. Preface
1.2. Market Taxonomy
1.3. Definition of the Market and the Segments
1.4. Acronyms and Assumptions
2. The Research Procedure
3. Recommendation by Analyst for C-Level Executives
4. An Abstract of the Report
5. Evaluation of Market Fluctuations and Outlook
5.1. Market Growth Drivers
5.2. Market Growth Deflation
5.3. Market Trends
6. Fundamental Market Prospects
7. Decarbonization Strategy and Carbon Credit Benefits for Market Players
8. Regulatory & Standards Landscape
8.1. Manufacturing Standards & Compliances
8.2. Environmental Compliances
9. Economic Outlook: Japan
9.1. Limitations to Japan’s Economic Recovery
9.2. Uplifting Policies to Foster the Growth of the Economy
9.3. Future-Outlook and Strategic Move for Sustainable Economy
10. Impact of Recession on Global and Japanese Economy
11. Recent Developments/Trends in Japan’s Next-Generation Computing Market
12. Industry Value Chain Analysis
12.1. Service/Solution Provider Outlook
12.2. End User Outlook
13. Industry Risk Analysis
14. Investment Analysis
15. Patent Analysis
16. Industry Growth Outlook
17. SWOT Analysis
18. Regional Demand & Outlook Assessment
19. Technology Transition & Adoption Analysis
20. Startup Analysis
21. End-Use Industry Analysis
22. Use Case Analysis
23. PEST Analysis
24. Global Next-Generation Computing Valuation, Business Viewpoint and Forecast, 2023-2036: Worldwide Factors Fostering the Industry Growth
24.1. Market Summary
24.2. Market Value (USD Billion) Current and Future Projections, 2023-2036
24.3. Market Increment USD Opportunity Assessment, 2023-2036
24.4. Year on Year Growth Forecast (%)
25. Global Next-Generation Computing Valuation, Business Viewpoint and Forecast by Component, 2023- 2036
25.1. Outline of the Segment
25.2. Detailed Overview
25.2.1. Hardware Market Value (USD Billion) Current and Future Projections, 2023-2036
25.2.2. Software Market Value (USD Billion) Current and Future Projections, 2023-2036
25.2.3. Services Market Value (USD Billion) Current and Future Projections, 2023-2036
25.3. Year on Year Growth Forecast (%)
26. Global Next-Generation Computing Valuation, Business Viewpoint and Forecast by Type, 2023- 2036
26.1. Outline of the Segment
26.2. Detailed Overview
26.2.1. High-Performance Computing Market Value (USD Billion) Current and Future Projections, 2023-2036
26.2.2. Quantum Computing Market Value (USD Billion) Current and Future Projections, 2023-2036
26.2.3. Cloud Computing Market Value (USD Billion) Current and Future Projections, 2023-2036
26.2.4. Edge Computing Market Value (USD Billion) Current and Future Projections, 2023-2036
26.3. Year on Year Growth Forecast (%)
27. Global Next-Generation Computing Valuation, Business Viewpoint and Forecast by Deployment, 2023-2036
27.1. Outline of the Segment
27.2. Detailed Overview
27.2.1. Cloud-based Market Value (USD Billion) Current and Future Projections, 2023-2036
27.2.2. On-premises Market Value (USD Billion) Current and Future Projections, 2023-2036
27.3. Year on Year Growth Forecast (%)
28. Global Next-Generation Computing Valuation, Business Viewpoint and Forecast by Organization Size, 2023-2036
28.1. Outline of the Segment
28.2. Detailed Overview
28.2.1. SMEs Market Value (USD Billion) Current and Future Projections, 2023-2036
28.2.2. Large Size Enterprises Market Value (USD Billion) Current and Future Projections, 2023-2036
28.3. Year on Year Growth Forecast (%)
29. Global Next-Generation Computing Valuation, Business Viewpoint and Forecast by End-Use Industry, 2023-2036
29.1. Outline of the Segment
29.2. Detailed Overview
29.2.1. Automotive & Transportation Market Value (USD Billion) Current and Future Projections, 2023-2036
29.2.2. Energy & Utilities Market Value (USD Billion) Current and Future Projections, 2023-2036
29.2.3. Healthcare Market Value (USD Billion) Current and Future Projections, 2023-2036
29.2.4. BFSI Market Value (USD Billion) Current and Future Projections, 2023-2036
29.2.5. Aerospace & Defense Market Value (USD Billion) Current and Future Projections, 2023-2036
29.2.6. IT & Telecom Market Value (USD Billion) Current and Future Projections, 2023-2036
29.2.7. Manufacturing Market Value (USD Billion) Current and Future Projections, 2023-2036
29.2.8. Others Market Value (USD Billion) Current and Future Projections, 2023-2036
29.3. Year on Year Growth Forecast (%)
