Global and China Passenger Car T-Box Market Report 2024: China’s Passenger Car T-Box Installations Jumped by 25.8% YoY, and LG, Neusoft and Denso still led – ResearchAndMarkets.com

Global and China Passenger Car T-Box Market Report, 2024 combs and summarizes the overall global and Chinese passenger car T-Box markets and the status quo of independent, centralized, V2X, and 5G T-Box market segments, key components such as master control modules, communication modules and storage modules, and Chinese and foreign suppliers. It also provides an outlook on future trends.

China’s passenger car T-Box installations jumped by 25.8% year on year, and LG, Neusoft and Denso still led. In 2023, T-Box was installed in 16.427 million passenger cars in China, a year-on-year upsurg of 25.8%, with the installation rate hitting 78.1%, up about 12.5 percentage points versus 2022. From the perspective of competitive landscape, the market concentration declined, but leading players still had a big edge.

In 2023, China’s TOP 10 passenger car T-Box suppliers took a combined market share of around 76.2%, a decrease of 3.7 percentage points from 2022; the share of the TOP 3 suppliers totaled about 37.7%, up 4.1 percentage points from 2022. The T-Box market was further concentrated in the direction of the top players.

In 2023, the TOP 3 T-Box suppliers, LG, Neusoft and Denso, still led the T-Box market.

LG: In 2023, the LG Vehicle Component Solutions Company which includes T-Box recorded annual revenue of KRW10.1 trillion (USD7.55 billion), and operating profit of KRW133 billion (USD99.5 million). Since it began to disclose financial reports in 2015, the business division sustained growth for eight consecutive years, contributing up to 12% to the total revenue in 2023.

LG regards 5G as the next growth engine and is making great efforts to lay out it. In 2016, LG Electronics joined hands with Intel to develop and pilot 5G-based telematics technology. In 2019, LG cooperated with Qualcomm to develop a 5G vehicle module. In 2023, LG sought to become a private (civil) 5G network operator.

Neusoft: Neusoft started developing T-Box in 2013. The products have gone through five iterations (2G Box/traditional 4G Box/overseas 4G T-Box/smart antenna/5G (V2X) Box), and have been applied in more than 100 models of over 20 well-known automakers around the world. At present, Neusoft provides users with rich product forms like 5G Box, smart antenna and 5G+V2X Box.

Neusoft is China’s first company to be certified by the 5G SRRC of the Ministry of Industry and Information Technology and A-SPICE CL3, and is also a core drafter of regulations such as GBT32960, V2X, Safety and ECALL. The company’s T-Box products highlight popular features like V2X, Security, FOTA, ETC, Bluetooth key and Ethernet, comply with European eCall, Middle East eCall and other communication certifications in overseas countries, and supports overseas telematics functions.

The installations of 5G T-Box surge, and 5G RedCap is expected to be a catalyst.

In 2023, 5G T-Box was installed in 1.452 million passenger cars in China, marking a dramatic growth. 5G networks feature high speed and low latency. To satisfy OEMs’ needs to deploy 5G technology, T-Box suppliers have launched diversified 5G products.

Neusoft’s 5G V2X Box is developed on mainstream platforms (Qualcomm, Huawei, MTK and other domestic platforms), and integrates popular functions such as Bluetooth key, Ethernet and FOTA, and its self-developed V2X protocol stack (VeTalk). In addition, Neusoft can provide users with customized development of V2X DAY1 and DAY2 scenarios and application development of new 5G scenarios. It has achieved mass production for models like Great Wall Tank 500.

In January 2024, Jingwei Hirain launched a 5G T-Box product which uses the latest generation of 5G chips from Qualcomm. This product has been designated for a mainstream intelligent all-electric model and is expected to be mass-produced by the end of the year. Equipped with Qualcomm SA522 launched in early 2023, this product enables such functions as Gigabit Ethernet, V2X, high-precision positioning, WiFi6, CAN FD, Dual SIM Dual Standby (DSDS), and RTMP audio transmission, provides diverse and efficient telematics services for intelligent driving domain and infotainment domain of vehicles, and has greater platform scalability.

Although automotive industry’s demand for 5G will bring a booming automotive communication module market, the current high price of 5G terminal modules is still one of the key constraints on mass adoption of 5G. Despite a drop in 5G module price from RMB1,500 in 2019 to RMB450 in 2022, compared with the 4G module price of lower than RMB100, the cost pressure for large-scale 5G application is still very heavy. Against this background, the advent of lightweight 5G RedCap attracts much attention.

RedCap (Reduced Capability) is a new technology standard that 3GPP is studying in the 5G R17 phase. It targets 5G application scenarios with low requirements for speed and delay, aiming at improving the quality and coverage of 5G networks in an all-round way, so it is also called ‘lightweight 5G’ in the industry. Compared with the previous 5G standard, RedCap has the functions more streamlined. RedCap reduces the complexity, cost, size and power consumption of terminals and modules by ‘cutting the functions’ of 5G technology to a certain extent, so as to meet different IOT requirements and realize moderate cost, communication performance, operational reliability and application efficiency of IOT systems. 5G RedCap can be applied to telematics, industry, energy, logistics, public security, smart city and more fields.

According to relevant data, the prices of various cellular telematics modules in the world will fall to varying degrees from 2020 to 2025. Wherein, the price of 5G eMBB module will drop by 60% from USD112 in 2020 to USD48 in 2025; the price of 5G RedCap module will fall by 40% from USD16 in 2022 to USD9.6 in 2025. In spite of a bigger decline than 5G RedCap, 5G RedCap still has a great price advantage. At present, China Unicom, Quectel, MeiG Smart Technology and Fibocom have launched 5G RedCap modules.

Key Topics Covered:

1 Overview of T-Box

1.1 Definition and System Architecture of T-Box

1.1.1 System Architecture of T-Box

1.1.2 System Architecture of Software and Hardware for T-Box

1.1.3 T-Box Workflow

1.2 Communication between T-Box and CAN

1.3 Development History of T-Box

1.4 T-Box Policies

1.5 Network Access Statistics of T-Box in China

1.5.1 Network Accesses of T-Box

1.5.2 Rankings of T-Box Vendors

1.5.3 Rankings of 5G T-Box Vendors

1.5.4 5G T-Box Vendors with Network Access Licenses

2 Status Quo of T-Box Market

2.1 Overview

2.2 Stand-alone T-Box Market

2.3 V2X T-Box Market

2.4 5G T-Box Market

2.5 Market for Other Forms of T-Box

2.6 Typical T-Box Solutions of OEMs

3 T-Box Industry Chain

3.1 T-Box Industry Chain

3.2 Cost Composition of T-Box

3.3 Key Components of T-Box

3.4 Key Components of T-Box: Communication Module

3.5 Key Components of T-Box: Automotive-grade MCU (Control Module)

3.6 Key Components of T-Box: Storage Module

3.7 Key Components of T-Box: Power Module

3.8 Key Components of T-Box: Connection Interface

4 Global T-Box Suppliers

4.1 LGE

4.2 Denso

4.3 Continental

4.4 Valeo

4.5 Harman

4.6 Visteon

4.7 Bosch

4.8 Ficosa

5 Chinese T-Box Suppliers

5.1 Neusoft Group

5.2 Lan-You Technology

5.3 Gosuncn

5.4 Flaircomm Microelectronics

5.5 Jingwei Hirain

5.6 Desay SV

5.7 THREAD

5.8 Shanghai Changxing Software

5.9 Honghu Technology

5.10 Sirun

5.11 PATEO CONNECT+

5.12 Unicom Continental

5.13 Intest

5.14 Shenzhen Soling Industrial Co., Ltd.

5.15 Joynext

5.16 Hopechart

5.17 Yaxon Network

5.18 Yuwei

5.19 BICV

5.20 iGentAI

5.21 SOFAR

5.22 Sinocastel

5.23 IN+

5.24 Nobo Automotive Technology

5.25 SEG SMARTECHS

5.26 FinDreams Powertrain

5.27 LinControl

5.28 Yaoguang Intelligence

5.29 NEBULA LINK

5.30 Asensing

5.31 Beescloud

6 Summary and Development Trends of T-Box

6.1 Solution Summary of T-Box Suppliers

6.2 T-Box Market Size and Trends

6.2.1 Overall T-Box Market Size and Trends

6.2.2 Stand-alone T-Box Market Size and Trends

6.2.3 Non-stand-alone T-Box Market Size and Trends

6.3 Competitive Landscape of T-Box Market and Segments

6.4 Development Trends of T-Box

