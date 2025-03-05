Glia and COCC Announce Partnership to Accelerate Seamless Customer Experiences for Financial Institutions Through Unified Interactions

Collaboration transforms customer service interactions for financial institutions, improving efficiency, loyalty and revenue

NEW YORK--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Glia, the leader in customer interaction technology for high-trust sectors, today announced a strategic partnership with COCC, an industry-leading fintech provider, to redefine customer interactions within COCC’s digital banking platform. The partnership enables COCC to provide its community bank and credit union clients a transformed and frictionless customer experience through the power of unified interactions unlocked by Glia’s ChannelLess® platform — driving efficiency, loyalty, and revenue.

“We are dedicated to delivering the cutting-edge solutions financial institutions demand and deserve in the increasingly crowded competitive landscape. Integrating with the best-in-class Glia platform is a strong example of how we equip our banks and credit unions with the tools they need to thrive,” said Dave Frauenhofer, Senior Vice President and Chief Product Development Officer at COCC. “By leveraging Glia’s unified interaction capabilities, our clients can enhance efficiencies while simultaneously improving the experience for both customers and employees, ultimately helping them grow and compete.”

Glia is unifying human and AI across voice and digital customer interactions with its single platform purpose-built for high-trust organizations. By leveraging Glia’s ChannelLess® architecture, COCC’s digital banking customers now provide seamless transitions across all interactions — without losing context or data. These capabilities empower community financial institutions to personalize customer interactions at scale, helping them grow their businesses and provide exceptional service experiences.

Early adopters of the Glia and COCC integration include Financial Resources FCU. Ruth Nono, VP of Retail Banking at the credit union, said, “By leveraging Glia through COCC’s digital banking platform, we can now meet members wherever they are and seamlessly transition across all interaction points as needed without any friction, boosting efficiencies and creating a stronger member experience.”

“This integration is ultimately enabling us to deliver more effective and meaningful member support, helping us enhance member relationships and bolster our competitive advantage,” said Bibi Ali, AVP, MSC Manager at Financial Resources FCU.

“To compete in the AI era, financial institutions need to deliver the right mix of human and automation across digital and voice customer interactions,” said Dan Michaeli, CEO and co-founder at Glia. “Glia’s seamless integration with COCC enables their strong network of financial institutions to leverage our unified interaction technology, helping them succeed in today’s AI-driven, digital-first world.”

The new partnership follows Glia’s recent announcement of its “Glia Difference” initiative inspired by the challenges and opportunities facing contact centers across high-trust sectors such as banking, credit unions, insurance and more. Based on original industry research that found more than two-thirds of financial services leaders say current contact center solutions are broken, the Glia Difference initiative showcases how Glia’s Unified Interaction Management (UIM) platform is rewriting the playbook for high-trust customer interactions and solving the biggest pain points across digital and voice customer service today.

About Glia

Glia is the leader and pioneer of Unified Interaction Management—redefining how companies interact with their customers. The Glia Interaction Platform unifies voice, digital customer service, and AI with a unique ChannelLess® architecture that eliminates data silos, dropped context, and frustration for customers and representatives. With Glia, companies can easily shift volume between channels, and customer connections can evolve naturally. Glia helps its customers harness the power of customer interactions to drive efficiency, loyalty, and revenue.

Glia has partnered with over 600 insurance companies, banks, credit unions, and other financial institutions worldwide to improve the customer experience and drive business results. Named a Deloitte Technology Fast 500™ company for a fifth year in a row and a Great Place to Work (with a 97% employee satisfaction rating), the company has raised over $150 million in funding from top investors and was recently valued at over $1 Billion. Learn more at glia.com.

About COCC

As an industry-leading fintech provider, COCC delivers innovative, comprehensive technology solutions and strategic partnerships with an unparalleled focus on service. Offering a robust, feature-rich suite of modern, standards-based core and digital banking solutions, COCC’s cutting-edge systems are designed with intuitive user interfaces and are fortified by advanced APIs which seamlessly facilitate leading fintech integrations. Consistently ready to adopt and embrace emerging technologies, COCC remains agile and forward-thinking, meeting the demands of a rapidly evolving financial landscape where live real-time functionality matters. COCC is forever dedicated to assisting community banks and credit unions with remaining strong and competitive by providing the technology, support, and expertise needed to succeed. To learn more, visit www.cocc.com.

