Glenfarne Energy Transition’s Texas LNG and ABB Partner on Core Electrical and Automation Equipment

NEW YORK & BROWNSVILLE, Texas–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Texas LNG, a four million tonnes per annum (“MTPA”) liquefied natural gas (“LNG”) export terminal to be constructed in the Port of Brownsville, and ABB have signed a Memorandum of Understanding to collaborate on core automation and electrical equipment for the new facility. As part of the MoU, Texas LNG and ABB have agreed to a framework for ABB to make an investment in the project.





Texas LNG is a subsidiary of Glenfarne Energy Transition, LLC (“Glenfarne”), a global energy transition leader providing critical solutions to lower the world’s carbon footprint. Combined with Texas LNG’s recent equipment and partnership agreement with Baker Hughes, Glenfarne has announced more than a half a billion dollars’ worth of equipment selections for Texas LNG to date.

“Texas LNG’s mission to be one of the lowest-emitting LNG export terminals on the planet requires the sector’s top expertise and innovation,” said Brendan Duval, CEO and Founder of Glenfarne Energy Transition. “By partnering with ABB, we’re confident that Texas LNG will be the most efficient and environmentally sensitive U.S. LNG facility.”

“ABB’s integrated offering of automation, electrical and digital solutions uniquely help minimize CAPEX and maximize the performance, production and plant availability of LNG and clean fuel projects,” said Brandon Spencer, President of ABB Energy Industries. “We look forward to collaborating with Texas LNG to explore how technological advances can help enhance LNG production, given the vital role LNG can play in global energy security.”

Texas LNG expects to close its project financing in 2024 with construction commencing shortly thereafter. An equipment order is expected to be granted in conjunction with financial close of the project. The first LNG exports from Texas LNG are expected to be shipped in late 2027 or early 2028.

About Texas LNG

Texas LNG is a 4 MTPA LNG export facility to be constructed in the Port of Brownsville, Texas and a subsidiary of global energy transition leader, Glenfarne Energy Transition, LLC. Texas LNG is led by an experienced team committed to creating one of the greenest LNG facilities in the world through electric motor drives resulting in the cleanest, lowest emitting LNG exports from the U.S. Additional information about Texas LNG may be found on its website at www.texaslng.com.

About Glenfarne Energy Transition

Glenfarne Energy Transition, LLC is a subsidiary of Glenfarne Group, LLC, a privately held energy and infrastructure development and management firm based in New York City and Houston, Texas, with offices in Dallas, Texas; Panama City, Panama; Santiago, Chile; Bogota, Colombia; Barcelona, Spain; and Seoul, South Korea. Glenfarne Energy Transition aims to address the “here and now” global energy transition through three core businesses: Global LNG Solutions, Renewables, and Grid Stability. The company’s seasoned executives, asset managers, and operators develop, acquire, manage, and operate energy infrastructure assets throughout North and South America. For more information, please visit www.GlenfarneEnergyTransition.com.

Contacts

Kris Cole



Pro-glenfarne@prosek.com

(310) 652-1411