Glean Named an AI Cool Vendor in the 2024 Gartner Cool Vendors for Digital Workplace Applications

Gartner report reinforces Glean’s momentum and advancement of Generative AI

PALO ALTO, Calif.–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Work AI leader Glean today announced it has been named a Cool Vendor in the 2024 Cool Vendors in Digital Workplace Applications1 report by Gartner, Inc.





According to Gartner, workforce digital dexterity is perhaps the single greatest factor determining the prosperity of an organization through 20302 and the biggest opportunity is in improving the technology provided to frontline employees. Glean gives enterprises the best search experience on the market, using AI to empower workers to find and retrieve knowledge quickly and at scale. For the transformative potential of generative AI to be realized, it must be able to access all of the knowledge across an organization in a unified way, rather than a subset of siloed information.

“We are honored that Gartner named Glean as a Cool Vendor for Digital Workplace Applications,” said Arvind Jain, co-founder and CEO of Glean. “Glean is unique in its ability to bring the power of AI to the daily work of everyone in an organization, helping employees find and understand knowledge, generate content, and automate tasks.”

Glean’s innovations and customer momentum in 2024 represent the company’s commitment to its mission of Work AI for all. Highlights in the year include:

The Glean Work AI Platform: Building upon the AI assistant, in June, Glean introduced a comprehensive Work AI platform with Glean Apps and Glean APIs. These new capabilities give both everyday users and developers the power to create custom AI assistants, copilots, chatbots, and agents to automate everyday work and deliver proactive insights with AI. Glean’s Work AI Platform continues to expand as the open, horizontal choice for building enterprise AI, now adding support for industry-leading LLMs Anthropic Claude and Google Gemini. In September, Glean released next-generation prompting features to enable multi-step agentic reasoning and automation, and to ensure that users of all skill levels don’t let the complexity of prompt engineering slow their adoption of AI.

Customer Momentum and Funding: In the past year, Glean more than tripled its business, and drove broad adoption across industries and geographies, with Glean customers representing many of the “top 10 largest” companies across telecommunications, banking, retail, travel, social networking, manufacturing, semiconductors, and electronics. In September, to meet the growing demand for its Work AI platform, the company announced an over $260 million Series E round at a $4.6 billion valuation.

To download a complimentary copy of this report, click here.

_____________________



1Gartner “Cool Vendors in Digital Workplace Applications” by Tim Nelms and Arun Chandrasekaran, October 30 2024



2Gartner “Hype Cycle for Digital Workplace Applications 2024,” by Matt Cain and Jim Murphy, July 10 2024

Gartner Disclaimer

Gartner does not endorse any vendor, product or service depicted in our research publications, and does not advise technology users to select only those vendors with the highest ratings or other designation. Gartner research publications consist of the opinions of Gartner’s research organization and should not be construed as statements of fact. Gartner disclaims all warranties, expressed or implied, with respect to this research, including any warranties of merchantability or fitness for a particular purpose.

GARTNER is a registered trademark and service mark of Gartner, Inc. and/or its affiliates in the U.S. and internationally and is used herein with permission. All rights reserved. Hype Cycle and Cool Vendors are a registered trademark of Gartner, Inc. and/or its affiliates and is used herein with permission. All rights reserved.

About Glean

Glean is the Work AI platform that connects and understands all your enterprise data, to generate trusted answers and automate work grounded in company knowledge. Using Glean’s powerful search and RAG technology to retrieve the most relevant, up-to-date information, Glean’s AI assistant generates highly personalized answers based on your company’s unique enterprise knowledge graph. All answers are secure, private, permissions-aware, and fully referenceable back to source documentation in your enterprise. Glean also empowers users to quickly and securely build multi-step prompts and custom generative AI apps, agents, and assistants that automate everyday workflows. With over 100 connectors, LLM options, and no need for costly professional services, data training, or manual fine-tuning, Glean delivers turnkey implementation of a complex AI ecosystem on one centralized platform. Founded by Arvind Jain (Google Distinguished Engineer, Rubrik Co-founder), T.R. Vishwanath (Microsoft, Meta), Piyush Prahladka (Google, Uber), and Tony Gentilcore (Google), Glean has received funding from Altimeter, Coatue, Craft Ventures, DST Global, General Catalyst, ICONIQ Growth, IVP, Kleiner Perkins, Lightspeed Venture Partners, Sapphire Ventures, Sequoia Capital, SoftBank Vision Fund 2, and other leading investors.

Analyst Recognition



Gartner Cool Vendors for Digital Workplace Applications, 2024

Connect with Us!



Blog

LinkedIn

Twitter X

Contacts

Rena Fallstrom



press@glean.com