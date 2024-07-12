GlassHive Announces Integration with ConnectWise to Elevate the ConnectWise Partner Program

Offering More Sales and Marketing Automation Capabilities for MSPs

TAMPA, Fla.–(BUSINESS WIRE)–#businessautomation—GlassHive, a trailblazer in sales and marketing automation, has announced an integration with ConnectWise, a leading provider of business automation software for Managed Service Providers (MSPs), to deliver sales and marketing automation through the ConnectWise Partner Program. The collaboration will add immediate benefits to ConnectWise partners, further solidifying the company’s goal to empower all partners to achieve unprecedented business growth and success.









By integrating with GlassHive, ConnectWise partners can now access sales and marketing automation capabilities powered by advanced AI technology. The technology will further enable MSPs to generate more qualified leads and sales opportunities, surpassing all previous benchmarks in the industry. With GlassHive integrated with ConnectWise PSA, the IT channel ecosystem will have its very first complete MSP WorkOS, granting MSPs worldwide the ability to perform marketing, sales, service delivery, technical support, and operations.

GlassHive revolutionizes the marketing landscape by offering a comprehensive platform that goes beyond just promoting organizations’ brands and solutions. GlassHive is an open ecosystem that works with many vendors across the IT channel to provide MSPs with more marketing and sales support. Through GlassHive, the Partner Program offers a wide range of marketing resources, including professionally designed emails, collateral, landing pages, social media posts, videos, and workflow automation. Leveraging GlassHive’s AI capabilities, these resources are seamlessly branded for each MSP.

The ConnectWise Partner Program leverages GlassHive technology combined with its training, sales resources, and support. Gone are the days of logging into multiple vendor portals for marketing content and enablement materials. GlassHive empowers MSPs to unlock their growth potential by seamlessly integrating the entire vendor ecosystem into their line of business applications.

Giovanni Sanguily, Founder and CEO of GlassHive, expressed his enthusiasm about the partnership: “The Magic of this Partnership is that together we can empower MSPs in a way the channel had never seen before.”

“Our partnership with GlassHive is a game-changer for the Channel, enabling partners to scale and grow like never before,” said Keith Graham, Director of Channel Development. “We’re excited to announce this transformative addition to the Partner Program, a partnership set out to continually evolve and improve the partner experience.”

ConnectWise began testing the partner program with the GlassHive integration in February with 1,500 partners. The data reveals that partners in the program have used GlassHive to generate over 55,000 qualified leads and over 2,800 meetings with net new prospects.

To learn more about the ConnectWise Partner Program and its new automation capabilities through GlassHive, click here.

About GlassHive:

GlassHive is a web-based application for MSPs that makes sales and marketing simple and fun. Its beautiful, intuitive design and unique ecosystem framework leverage big data, AI, rich-media communication, and automation to empower MSPs and address the sales and marketing needs of the channel.

About ConnectWise

ConnectWise is the world’s leading software company dedicated to the success of managed service providers (MSPs) that support millions of small and midsized businesses (SMBs) globally. With over 40 years of commitment to partner success, ConnectWise provides unmatched software, services, community, and integrations to fuel profitable growth. ConnectWise introduced the world’s first true MSP platform—Asio™—providing unprecedented flexibility and security with built-in artificial intelligence, robotic process automation, and machine learning capabilities. It all adds up to efficient, productive end-to-end MSP solutions, including IT documentation, data management, cybersecurity, remote monitoring, and backup technologies. Discover how ConnectWise is transforming the IT industry at connectwise.com.

