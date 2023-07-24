Glacier Launches Platform for Data Vendors to Unite Emerging Data Risk Standards and Accelerate Data Adoption by All

Glacier Network is creating universal risk controls for data-driven organizations

NEW YORK–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Today marks the launch of Glacier Network, a firm dedicated to mitigating risk in emerging data and technology companies. Glacier’s mission is to support sustainable growth in technology and data by promoting transparent and responsible risk controls and will support compliance and risk management functions for emerging data vendors and data users of all kinds in the public and private sectors.





With Glacier’s Risk Overlay, data vendors can adopt easy-to-use documents and integrate them into their governance structures via Glacier’s service layer. Risk Overlay is compatible with regulated and unregulated data use across industries. Data vendors can visit glaciernetwork.co to request access to a trial, which will conclude in September 2023.

“There is explosive growth in the market for data, but the market is extremely inefficient,” said Don D’Amico, Founder & CEO. “Some of the most well-funded organizations in the world use less data than the typical investor in Manhattan. After years of working with researchers, executives, and regulators, I saw that risk was often the primary factor limiting their adoption of emerging forms of data: risk of liability, reputational damage, or worse. I started Glacier to improve data’s image by defining and mitigating those risks. This is a critical step for us to take as we enter a world of hyper-consumption of data by artificial intelligence and other transformative but risky technologies.”

D’Amico was recently Managing Director at Neudata, the leader in data scouting, and creator of its Sentry compliance product. Glacier is supported and led by a growing team of tech executives, attorneys, and former regulators with world-class experience in data, including advisors Stacey Brandenburg of ZwillGen, Danny West of Two Sigma Investments, and Gabriel Vanrenen, founder of Skimble and Flurry.

About Glacier

Glacier Network provides risk and compliance products and services for data-driven companies. We believe in responsible data use for better decision making and a better tomorrow. To learn more, visit glaciernetwork.co.

Contacts

Don D’Amico info@glaciernetwork.co