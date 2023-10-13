GITEX 2023: Genians and RAS Infotech to Highlight NAC-Driven Zero Trust Network Access

SAN JOSE, Calif.–(BUSINESS WIRE)–#8021x–Genians, the industry pioneer in NAC-driven Zero Trust Network Access (ZTNA) solutions, announced today it will continue to team up with its exclusive Middle East distributor, RAS Infotech, to share Genians success stories – and also highlight its NAC-driven ZTNA technology – at GITEX 2023 from Oct 16~ 20.





“Cybercrime is increasing day by day and is no longer just a problem for large enterprises but for Small and Medium Enterprises (SMEs) as well. Common cyberthreats, including ransomware, malware, phishing, and denial-of-service attacks, along with common mismanagement of security policies, enforcement methods, threat notification and alerts should all be reviewed on a regular basis by leveraging Zero Trust security principles and practices. During the event, team RAS Infotech with Genians will demonstrate the most practical way to implement ZTNA,” said RAS Infotech CEO Akram Khazi.

Akram Khazi comments further that “Genians solutions have proven themselves year after year by delivering the most comprehensive Network Access Control (NAC) solutions to my customers, from SMEs to larger enterprises in the Mideast market. Genians NAC has now been upgraded with such essential ZTNA features as enhanced VPN, application visibility and control, Cloud security, etc. Out of the box, our customers can easily take advantage of NAC-driven ZTNA solutions and we can easily expand our market vertically and horizontally.”

“The core role of NAC for regulatory compliance is indispensable but NAC alone is not enough to address the compliance issues of today and tomorrow. That is why Genians introduced NAC-driven ZTNA solutions, which provide seamlessly secure access from anywhere across all campus, remote, cloud, and even hybrid environments without disturbing IT security operations. Further, Genians ZTNA integrates with existing cybersecurity solutions more effectively to remove silos and maximize cybersecurity performance and investment,” notes Kyeyeon Kim, Genians’ Co-founder/CTO.

Genians’ NAC-driven ZTNA solutions provide the following features and benefits:

Non-disruptive Layer 2 based Network Sensor

Device Platform Intelligence (DPI)

Microsegmentation

Various Authentication Methods: AD, SSO , RADIUS, MFA, FIDO (Biometric)

Multi-layered Policy Enforcements: ARP, 802.1x, Secure Web Gateway (SWG), Agent

Secure Remote Access: From VPN to Universal ZTNA

BYOD , Guest Management

IP Address Management (IPAM), Switch Port Management, WLAN Security

Endpoint Security (Configuration, Windows Updates, USB, and more)

Cloud & Application Visibility and Access Control

Actionable Compliance (PCI, HIPAA, NIST, ISO 27002, SAMA)

Flexible Deployment options: On-premise, Cloud or Hybrid

Simple licensing models

Any organizations interested in Genians NAC-driven ZTNA in the Middle East, India, & MENA, please visit us at Cyber Valley Hall (H25-A20) during the event, or contact RAS Infotech.

About RAS Infotech

RAS Infotech Limited was established in the year 1998 with offices in India and UAE with the sole purpose of providing comprehensive network security and network management solutions to customers across the Indian Sub-Continent and MENA region. RAS has over 1,000 satisfied clients since 20 years of its inception. It is due to the efforts of its sales and support teams, as well as consulting professionals, that these clients have renewed their trust in RAS year after year.

About Genians

Genians (KOSDAQ: 263860), the industry pioneer in Zero Trust Network Access (ZTNA), provides a fundamental cybersecurity platform for building a trusted path to secure access for any connecting devices by leveraging its Device Platform Intelligence (DPI), Network Access Control (NAC), and Endpoint Detection and Response (EDR). Since 2005, the company has served more than 2,400 customers, in organizations of all sizes and industries, including global Fortune 500 companies, the government, the military, critical infrastructure, finance, healthcare, education, and more. Genians is working to build a better security culture in the connected world by teaming up with global communities and industry leaders around the world.

