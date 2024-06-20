GIST Impact, a leading impact data and analytics provider, receives investment from UBS Next

ZURICH–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Today GIST Impact, the leading provider of impact data and analytics, announced an investment from UBS Next, the leading universal Swiss bank’s venture and innovation unit.





GIST Impact delivers actionable impact intelligence to companies and investors, helping them easily measure their environmental and social impacts. The firm’s data and software are founded on a science-based, location-specific and standards-aligned approach, drawing on over 16 years of experience measuring and valuing impact. Its clients include some of the world’s largest banks, sovereign wealth funds, and technology firms.

The provision of better impact data is critical in developing greater transparency for investors to help them manage their portfolios. New regulations and standards have also set a higher bar for measuring impact across value chains – whether through assessing impact materiality as part of the Corporate Sustainability Reporting Directive (CSRD) or evaluating natural capital impact as part of the Taskforce on Nature-related Financial Disclosures (TNFD).

The investment from UBS Next will support the further expansion of GIST Impact’s product integrations with partners and development of proprietary impact data and software solutions, including preparations for CSRD and TNFD requirements where clients require most support.

Andre Hoffmann, Co-Founder of GIST Impact, said, “This partnership with UBS marks a pivotal moment for GIST Impact as we set new standards for how companies and investors can integrate environmental and social considerations into their core business strategies. Our collaboration is more than an investment; it’s a shared commitment to foster a more sustainable future where financial success is inextricably linked to positive impact on the planet and society. We are thrilled to join forces with UBS to drive this change forward, ensuring that our clients are not just prepared for the future but are actively shaping it.”

“We believe that actionable impact intelligence and data will help investors manage their portfolios in a targeted manner and match opportunities and environmental and social impact. This is a pre-requisite to create long-term sustainable outcomes,” said Sergio Ermotti, Group CEO of UBS.

“We’re proud to partner with UBS to accelerate this next stage in our growth. Our world-leading impact data and intelligence algorithms empower investors to manage their portfolios towards better social and environmental outcomes and impacts,” said Pavan Sukhdev, Co-Founder and CEO of GIST Impact. “Furthermore, our impact valuation platforms help companies evaluate their impacts, dependencies, risks and opportunities, helping create long-term sustainable value.”

About GIST Impact

GIST Impact is a market-leading impact data and analytics provider, measuring, quantifying and valuing corporate impacts on society and the environment for over 16 years. With a team of 120+ data scientists, engineers, ecologists and economists, GIST Impact delivers location-specific impact data covering 14,500+ companies. Since 2021, the firm has automated its systems to provide investment portfolio impacts, and its clients include investors representing over $8 trillion in assets under management as well as leading global corporations. GIST Impact also partners with some of the largest consulting firms, business networks, and fintech platforms to enable impact measurement and reporting across global markets.

https://gistimpact.com/

