Girls Make Games Scholarship Fund Announces Second Cohort of College Scholarship Recipients

RALEIGH, N.C.–(BUSINESS WIRE)–#GMGSF–Girls Make Games Scholarship Fund (GMGSF) today announces its second cohort of recipients of its four-year college scholarship fund for women and non-binary people aiming to join the games industry.









GMGSF, established in Fall 2022, combines professional development and financial support to ensure underrepresented students have the opportunity to access STEAM programs at an early age. The second cohort recipients will each receive a $10,000 grant ($2,500/year) for a four-year time frame as named recipients of the sponsors Humble Bundle (Kathleen Castellanos), Sony Interactive Entertainment (Samantha Cruz), and Take-Two Interactive (Ariana Walcott). In addition, the recipients will receive industry mentorship, internship placement support and career readiness, and job placement assistance as a scholarship recipient.

“Girls Make Games was founded with a mission to support young women in their educational and professional journeys. Today, as we celebrate the International Day of the Girl, I couldn’t be more proud of announcing our second cohort of College Scholarship recipients and helping them take a step closer to realizing their goals and ambitions,” said Laila Shabir, founder of Girls Make Games. “In an environment where offering support for young women is becoming increasingly difficult, I’m grateful to our three partners for their continued support and commitment to building a diverse and inclusive gaming industry for the next generation.”

“At Humble, we believe in the transformative power of games and the importance of nurturing diverse voices in the industry. Supporting the Girls Make Games Scholarship Fund is not just about funding; it’s about empowering young women to dream big and realize their potential. Together, we are paving the way for a future where every girl can see herself as a creator, innovator, and leader in gaming,” said Kamini Tiwari, Vice President of Social Impact at Humble Bundle

“At Sony Interactive Entertainment, we continue to stress the importance of improving equity and fostering a diverse pipeline of women talent in the gaming industry. We are excited to continue our support for the Girls Make Games Scholarship Fund to help ensure underrepresented talent have the help they need and look forward to seeing the impact for this year’s recipients as they embark on their new educational journey,” said Jennifer Clark, SVP Communications at Sony Interactive Entertainment.

Alan Lewis, VP of Corporate Communications & Public Affairs at Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc said, “Take-Two Interactive is a proud, longtime supporter of Girls Make Games and its mission to empower, inspire, and enable young women to learn game design skills and to pursue their passion. We are committed deeply to nurturing the development of the next generation of creators within our industry, and the Scholarship Fund is an important initiative to help ensure that career pathways are accessible and impactful. We congratulate Ariana and all the scholarship recipients and can’t wait to see what their futures hold.”

For more information on the College Scholarship Fund, eligibility requirements for Fall 2025 scholarships and the details of the recent scholarship recipients visit https://www.gmgsf.org/college-scholarships

About Girls Make Games Scholarship

Girls Make Games Scholarship launched in Fall 2022, provides further access and career pathway opportunities to girls, women, and non-binary students in the United States aged 8 to 24 to develop skills required to enter the gaming industry so they can access educational opportunities such as game development summer camps, workshops, and higher education degrees. The Fund, through financial and other assistance, aims to provide access to STEAM opportunities to 100,000 girls, women, and non-binary students by 2026. GMGSF is a 501(c)(3) organization registered in North Carolina. For more info visit https://gmgsf.org/

