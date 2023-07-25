Girls Hack Village Debuts SquadCon as Newest Addition to Hacker Summer Camp Lineup

August 10-12 Las Vegas Conference Caps BlackHat 2023; Register Today; Sponsored By Microsoft and BlackGirlsHack (BGH) Foundation, SquadCon Promotes Ways to Improve Diversity in Cybersecurity

FREDERICKSBURG, Va.–(BUSINESS WIRE)–#BlackGirlsHack–“Girls Hack Village presents SquadCon” is a three-day cybersecurity conference that seeks to bring gender-diverse perspectives of the contributions, experiences, and issues facing the industry’s others. Sponsored by Microsoft and the international non-profit BlackGirlsHack (BGH Foundation), Girls Hack Village returns for its second year of providing training, research, and discussions driven by the needs of the cybersecurity industry and features exceptional keynote addresses for attendees.





SquadCon includes talks, labs, hands-on workshops, discussions, CTFs, and panels to move toward our mission of improving diversity in cybersecurity. Keynoted by Camille Stewart Gloster, Deputy National Cyber Director for Technology & Ecosystem for The White House, Director Jen Easterly, Cybersecurity and Infrastructure Security Agency, and Marcus J. Carey, Author and Hacker, SquadCon will bring a wealth of experience and a vision of what the cybersecurity industry could look like.

“Hackers that are new or from underrepresented communities may not often feel comfortable in existing conferences,” said Tennisha Martin, chair for BlackGirlsHack. “SquadCon brings inspiring stories of professionals at all career levels, including world-class ethical hackers, researchers, academics, and leaders from the private and public sectors.”

SquadCon is an independent conference event in Las Vegas during Hacker Summer Camp scheduled for August 10-12th. Run by the creators of Girls Hack Village, SquadCon exists to help foster diversity and inclusion in cybersecurity. Sponsors include: Microsoft, Amazon, Google, Adobe, Walmart, Victoria’s Secret, Bay Area CSO Council, Discernible Communications. Additional sponsorship opportunities are available by contacting Tennisha Martin at tennisha@blackgirlshack.org. Or go to www.girlshackvillage.com.

What: SquadCon



Where: The Industrial Event Space | 2330 S Industrial Rd, Las Vegas, NV 89102



When: August 10-12, 2023 at 9am-5pm | Party – August 12, 2023 at 8pm-2am



Details: Tickets can be purchased on Eventbrite

Media Registration can be completed at bgh.mobi/tickets

Promo code: BGHPressSC2023 (please provide recent bylines with your media organization)

About BlackGirlsHack



BlackGirlsHack Foundation (BGH Foundation, EIN 3683902) is a registered non-profit organization in the state of Virginia with a 501(c)(3) designation. They are a training-focused organization that was created to help increase diversity in cybersecurity by helping to bridge the gap between what is taught in educational institutions and what is necessary for careers in cybersecurity.

The mission of the BGH Foundation is to increase representation and empower Black girls and women in the field of information security and cyber security through skills training, mentoring, resume review, and access to low-cost resources in an inclusive environment. The vision for Black Girls Hack (BGH) is to provide resources, training, mentoring, and access to black girls and women and increase representation and diversity in cybersecurity and executive suites.

