Gipht Launches a Subscription-Free Gifting Solution For Businesses

Gipht expands nationwide with more than 100 local merchants; allows businesses to send gifts without a subscription program; with only the recipient’s phone number or email address – no shipping address required

DENVER–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Gipht, the most affordable and convenient gifting platform on the market today, announced its nationwide expansion to provide businesses, consumers, and merchants a gifting solution that eliminates the need for costly subscriptions and brings the joy back to gifting. The expansion includes more than 100 local merchants on the platform and enables users to send personalized gifts with only an email or phone number – no shipping address required.





While most gifting platforms require a subscription with costs upwards of six figures, Gipht – already trusted and used by brands such as Capital One, Google, Nationwide Insurance, Oracle, and SalesForce – enables businesses to utilize an easy and convenient gifting solution without signing up for a long-term, costly subscription.

“Too often the gifting experience is soured by impersonal and costly solutions that make sending gifts a hassle and receiving gifts lackluster. That’s why we created Gipht, to give businesses an affordable and convenient gifting solution that puts the joy back into gifting,” said Jean Ginzburg, CEO of Gipht. “Gipht has partnered with more than 100 local merchants to enable senders to send gift boxes and artisanal gifts, cookies and candy, coffee and tea, and so much more. That’s why some of the biggest companies in the country have relied on Gipht for holiday corporate gifting and to add gifting to their marketing strategies. We’re excited to roll out Gipht to even more businesses across the country this holiday season.”

As the holiday season approaches, marketing teams are navigating tighter budgets with higher expectations. Gipht offers a cost-effective solution, empowering businesses to seamlessly incorporate gifting into their marketing efforts without a costly subscription. With Gipht’s bulk gifting feature, companies can quickly and conveniently send holiday gifts to clients, customers, employees, and partners.

Unlike other gifting platforms, Gipht lets you send gifts without needing the recipient’s address. Simply select a gift from over 100s of gifting options and enter the recipient’s email or phone number. The recipient will receive a personalized message and input their delivery address themselves. And businesses using HubSpot can bulk upload hundreds of emails for instant gifting campaigns. This streamlined approach makes it easy to send meaningful gifts that enhance lead generation, sales, customer retention, employee satisfaction, and brand affinity.

For more information about Gipht or to explore gifting options, visit https://gipht.io/.

About Gipht

Gipht is a simpler, more meaningful way to gift – through text or email – no shipping address required. Gipht enables companies to improve marketing, sales and HR efforts with a gifting strategy and seamless execution at scale. It’s an easy, thoughtful gesture that cuts through the digital noise and makes a human connection. Gipht allows people to spread joy, surprise and gratitude – with one gift or many at a time. By partnering with Shopify, Gipht helps improve Shopify gifting merchants’ overall checkout experience when a customer doesn’t know the recipient’s address, helping reduce cart abandonment and increasing revenue.

