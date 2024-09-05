Gillette Children’s Hospital and Clinics chooses HealthEC to Improve Care Coordination for Critically Ill Children

EDISON, N.J.–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Gillette Children’s, a nonprofit healthcare organization specializing in the treatment of complex medical conditions that begin in childhood, chooses HealthEC’s data, analytics, and care management solution to support the critically ill children they serve. Using HealthEC’s platform, Gillette Children’s will be able to easily track patient ED visits outside of their network and proactively manage care using the solution’s care coordination tool to support their goal of cost-effectively managing patients with multifaceted needs.





Chris Caramanico, CEO of HealthEC, is pleased to be working with Gillette Children’s. “Complex risk arrangements are becoming more difficult for providers to manage. The HealthEC platform, tools, and services enable information from disparate sources to be acted upon, supporting efficient clinician workflow and positively impacting the lives of children and their families.”

Kari Kubiatowicz, Director – Care Management, explains, “We’re partnering with HealthEC because the care management tools are easy to use and allow us to better analyze our data. Our initial goals are to establish a patient registry with automated elements and manage healthcare utilization. Given that our patients span a large geographic area and receive care across many facilities using various technologies, it’s crucial for us to have a comprehensive understanding of their care. This will help us improve quality, support the implementation of care pathways, reduce duplication of services, and improve the patient and family experience. We are committed to improving care coordination for our patients to redefine what is possible for children with brain, bone, and movement conditions.”

HealthEC expects to be live at Gillette Children’s in September. The solution will combine clinical, claims, health information exchange (HIE) and social determinants of health (SDoH) information to provide insights to care coordinators that they can use to optimize care for their patients.

About HealthEC

HealthEC, LLC, the 2019 & 2022 Best in KLAS provider of population health management solutions and a leader in healthcare digital transformation and value-based care solutions, is on a mission to help its customers succeed in achieving their goals. HealthEC’s single-platform solution enables personalized healthcare by leveraging the power of connectivity and interoperability among claims and clinical systems, enabling data-driven collaboration between payers and providers, and streamlining care coordination across the healthcare landscape. Organizations are empowered with comprehensive analytics and integrated, role-based tools that translate insights into strategies, address care gaps, and improve quality metrics. To learn more, visit us at HealthEC.com and LinkedIn.

About Gillette Children’s

Gillette Children’s specializes in treating complex brain, bone and movement conditions that begin in childhood. We provide comprehensive services, highly trained specialists, an integrated team approach, family-centered care and a lifetime of services.

Contacts

Christine Havlin, Marketing



christine.havlin@healthec.com