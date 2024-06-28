Home Business Wire Gilbert Romo Joins Kane Infrastructure Services as Chief Revenue Officer
TRENTON, N.J. & PHOENIX–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Kane Infrastructure Services, a full-service digital infrastructure solutions provider, announced Friday its appointment of Gilbert Romo as chief revenue officer. Romo will lead Kane’s commercial functions and teams with a mandate to accelerate strategic growth and drive value to clients.


Romo has more than 30 years of experience in the technology infrastructure industry. Before joining Kane, he was the executive vice president at IES Communications, where he was responsible for customer relationships, team development, strategic planning, and sales growth.

We’re thrilled to welcome Gilbert to our executive leadership team,” said John Wozniak, Kane’s CEO. “His strategic vision, extensive experience, and cultural leadership are invaluable to Kane as we accelerate the scale of our operations and pursue further expansion. We are fortunate to have a leader of Gilbert’s caliber to play a key role in driving the next phase of Kane’s growth.”

Romo commented: “I am excited to join Kane at such a pivotal time in its journey. The company’s commitment to innovation and customer success is truly inspiring. I look forward to working with this talented team to accelerate growth further and deliver exceptional value to our customers.”

About Kane Infrastructure Services
Kane Infrastructure Services is a market-leading, full-service digital infrastructure solutions provider, delivering mission-critical services directly to its clients through a nationwide footprint of operating subsidiaries across the United States.

For additional information, please visit kane.com.

