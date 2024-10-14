GigSky Partners with RiPSIM to Generate Travel eSIMs Faster and Easier

ASHBURN, Va.–(BUSINESS WIRE)–#5G—RiPSIM Technologies, makers of the world’s first platform for the secure creation and delivery of eSIMs, today announced that GigSky, the gold standard in eSIMs for international travel, will use the GMSA-certified RiPSIM platform to gain complete control of its eSIM generation process.





GigSky can use RiPSIM’s secure credentialing platform to generate the eSIMs it needs, in any quantity, in a fraction of the time and cost previously required. As a result, GigSky, known for being the first company to be certified for travel eSIMs by Apple, can serve more customers and create new, differentiated travel connectivity offerings—faster and more easily.

“RiPSIM’s eSIM platform is a true game-changer for us,” said Ravi Rishy-Maharaj, founder and CEO of GigSky. “By giving us control over this network authentication token, which is literally at the heart of our business, RiPSIM is enabling GigSky to serve our internationally traveling customers, both enterprises and individuals, at an unprecedented level.”

“It’s great validation for our technology to be selected by GigSky, a company that’s consistently at the forefront of innovation in travel connectivity,” said Chris Jahr, CEO of RiPSIM. “As one industry disrupter to another, GigSky recognizes the significant benefits of having, for the first time, access to their own cloud-based eSIM creation and management system.”

As part of the relationship, the two companies are partnering to include in the RiPSIM platform an applet that enables multiple accounts, for different cellular networks, to reside on a single eSIM. This capability makes it easier for GigSky subscribers to switch among various cellular providers as they travel internationally.

Expanding the Capabilities of Travel eSIMs

The two companies’ applet enabling multiple accounts is known as a multi-IMSI applet. It can store and manage more than one International Mobile Subscriber Identity (IMSI) profiles on a single eSIM, rather than the more standard single IMSI number associated with a single mobile network operator. Such multi-IMSI applets are crucial for travel eSIM companies like GigSky, as well as smaller regional carriers, whose customers want to be connected to the best available network wherever they go.

The partnership with RiPSIM also builds upon GigSky’s groundbreaking agreement with Visa, which provides Visa cardholders with 1GB of free data per country when traveling internationally. With RiPSIM’s technology underpinning its platform, GigSky is poised to bring even more innovative offerings to market, further solidifying its position as the leading provider of travel eSIM solutions.

About RiPSIM Technologies

RiPSIM has developed the world’s first end-to-end, SaaS-based platform enabling wireless service providers and 4G/5G private network operators to design, develop and deliver eSIMs at any time, in any quantity, for any device and at the highest security level in the wireless industry. RiPSIM’s patent-pending, cloud-native, GSMA/SAS-certified software features highly intuitive and easy-to-use interfaces that allow wireless network engineers, regardless of skill level, to develop eSIMs with confidence, while enabling wireless service providers to fully automate their eSIM workflows and reduce operational expenses. For more information, visit www.ripsim.com.

