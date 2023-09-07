GigNet Provides Secure, High-Speed Internet to Global Lounge Network’s VIP Lounges at Cancun International Airport

As Cancun International Airport Continues to Set Passenger Records, Global Lounge Network Enhances the Region’s Travel Experience

CANCUN, Mexico–(BUSINESS WIRE)–#AirportLoungesMexico–GigNet, a Digital Transformation company that provides high-speed broadband and advanced value-added services to enterprise clients and residential communities based on its extensive fiber-optic network from Cancun to Tulum, has completed its first successful year providing high-speed broadband to VIP Lounges operated by Global Lounge Network at Terminals 1, 2 and 3 of the Cancun International Airport. Departing passengers can securely connect with friends, family, and colleagues and download files and media pre-flight using GigNet’s advanced Wi-Fi while they enjoy the many other amenities of the VIP Lounges.





Global Lounge Network is a Miami-based company with over 25 years of experience in financing, operating, and commercializing VIP lounges at international airports throughout the world. Global Lounge Network currently has 40 lounges across the world including eight locations in Mexico and 11 more international locations under development.

Paul Weber, Regional Director for Global Lounge Network, commented: “At GLN, our priority is to provide an experience at the highest level for all our customers, that’s why having the best and most advanced high-speed Internet in our facilities is key. We are very excited moving into our second year of working with GigNet as our provider of high-speed broadband and Wi-Fi for our lounges in the three terminals at Cancun International Airport.”

Cancun International Airport is one of the leading airports in Latin America. In 2022, it was the second busiest airport in Mexico for total number of passengers, behind only Mexico City International Airport – and the leader in international flights, processing more than 30.3 million passengers, according to Luis De Potestad, Vice President – Public Affairs and Special Projects for GigNet. Building on last years’ success, the airport is reporting a 20 percent increase in domestic flights and a 10 percent increase in international flights for the first half of 2023.

Christopher Spinnler, VP – Business Development for GigNet Mexico, stated, “Tourists now travel with multiple electronic devices and demand high-speed Internet throughout their stay in the Mexican Caribbean, including at the airport. The Global Lounge Network contributes to the overall visitor experience, and we are very excited to further develop our agreement with GLN to provide the best Internet for their customers for years to come.”

ABOUT GIGNET

GigNet is the Mexican Caribbean brand of GigNet, Inc., a U.S. based international Digital Transformation company specializing in Fiber-to-the-Home (FTTH) for major residential communities and Advanced Bandwith Connectivity and Managed Services for enterprise customers including hotels, resorts, retailers, offices, large commercial operations, governmental offices, and medical and educational facilities, as well as fiber-optic network services for telecommunication carriers and mobile phone operators in the region. Through its Mexico operating subsidiaries, GigNet, S.A. de C.V., and Sanalto Redes Peninsular, S.A.P.I. de C.V., the Company is a fully licensed telecommunications provider in Mexico. GigNet is actively adding customers to its extensive fiber-optic regional broadband network in the Mexican Caribbean, one of the largest and fastest growing tourism and new residential development destinations in the world with over 30 million annual airport passengers achieved in 2022. GigNet is a leader in the Digital Transformation of the region.

