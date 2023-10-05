GigNet Names Angel R. Gonzalez as New Chief Financial Officer

Senior Executive with Strong International Telecommunications, Financial Reporting, Compliance, and M&A Experience; Most Recently Served as Group CFO for Liberty Networks

CHICAGO–(BUSINESS WIRE)–#Broadband–GigNet, Inc., a Digital Infrastructure company with an extensive regional fiber optic broadband network from Costa Mujeres, North of Cancun, through the Hotel Zone of Tulum, announced today the appointment of Angel R. Gonzalez as new Chief Financial Officer, effective immediately. Most recently, he served as CFO for Liberty Networks. Liberty Networks is the wholesale and B2B LatAm enterprise arm of Liberty Latin America, a publicly-traded company with operations in more than 29 countries. Mr. Gonzalez will be based in Cancun, Mexico and will lead all financial reporting and compliance in Mexico and the United States.





Mr. Gonzalez holds 20 years’ experience in financial accounting, external reporting, auditing, risk management, advising on growth initiatives, coordination with external auditors, and development and management of high-performance teams. As Director of Technical Accounting for Cable & Wireless, Ltd. he was responsible for quarterly and annual financial statements and reporting, financial controls, accounting policies, M&A integration, and advised on negotiations involving major client and partnership agreements.

He also holds extensive experience in structuring and completing major financial transactions in Mexico. As Corporate Controller, Tax and Trade Administration for a large Mexico enterprise he managed a US$600 million acquisition while also managing financial transformation of a $500 million business unit. Mr. Gonzalez also co-led SAP implementation, structured and implemented financial and operating KPIs, and managed oversight of financial controls including monthly close and other protocols.

Paul A. Moore, Chairman and CEO of GigNet, Inc., stated, “We believe that Angel Gonzalez joining GigNet at this time to lead our corporate finance initiatives is a validation of the growth of GigNet as a leading telecommunication company in Mexico and Latin America. His international telecom experience, especially in the wholesale broadband segment, is very timely as we are expanding our carrier and other network capacity services. Angel has proven himself as a pro-sales, commercially-astute CFO and is a valuable addition at this time for GigNet as we prepare to achieve our revenue and profitability targets in 2024 and beyond. We are also committed to enhancing financial reporting to all our stakeholders and we will benefit immediately from his experience meeting deadlines for both private and public company closings and financial statements.”

Mr. Gonzalez earned his CPA in 2002 and he served for 10 years in various capacities with increasing responsibility for PwC in the United States and Puerto Rico, from Audit Staff to Director, National Professional Services Group. For PwC Mr. Gonzalez advised multiple Fortune 500 companies and developed and managed large teams domestically and internationally. He is fluent in Spanish and graduated from the University of Massachusetts.

ABOUT GIGNET

GigNet is the Mexican Caribbean brand of GigNet, Inc., a U.S. based international Digital Transformation company specializing in Fiber-to-the-Home (FTTH) and Fiber-to-the-Premises (FTTP) for enterprise customers including hotels, resorts, retailers, offices, large commercial operations, governmental offices, and medical and educational facilities, as well as fiber-optic transport services for mobile phone operators in the region. Through its Mexico operating subsidiaries, GigNet, S.A. de C.V., and Sanalto Redes Peninsular, S.A.P.I. de C.V., the Company is a fully licensed telecommunications provider in Mexico. GigNet is actively adding customers to its extensive fiber-optic regional broadband network in the Mexican Caribbean, one of the largest and fastest growing tourism and new residential development destinations in the world with over 30 million annual airport passengers achieved in 2022. GigNet is a leader in the Digital Transformation of the region.

Contacts

For Product and Sales information – Mexico: www.GigNet.mx

Contact: Luis De Potestad, VP of Public Affairs and Special Projects +52 55 5100 5027



lpotestad@gignet.mx

For Corporate Information: www.GigNetInc.com

www.GigNetTV.com

Contact: Diane Shearin, dshearin@gignetinc.com +1.847.739.3110