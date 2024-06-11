GigNet Announces Agreement to Provide High-Speed Broadband to Grupo Xcaret Parks and Hotels in the Mexican Caribbean

Nature and Technology Will Come Together to Enhance Guest Experiences and Contribute to Sustainable Travel for the Region

CANCUN, Mexico–(BUSINESS WIRE)–#AdventureParksMexico–GigNet, a Digital Infrastructure company with an extensive regional fiber optic broadband network from Costa Mujeres, North of Cancun, through the Hotel Zone of Tulum, is proud to announce its strategic partnership with Grupo Xcaret, the renowned eco-tourism and hospitality leader, to deliver high-speed broadband Internet across Xcaret parks and hotels. This initiative aims to significantly enhance the visitor experience by enabling seamless connectivity, vital for social media sharing and supporting Xcaret’s commitment to the environment.









As part of this collaboration, GigNet will provide robust and reliable Internet services, ensuring that guests at Xcaret’s stunning parks and luxurious hotels enjoy unparalleled connectivity. This advanced digital infrastructure will allow visitors to effortlessly share their memorable experiences in real-time, fostering greater engagement and visibility across social media platforms.

GigNet’s fiber-optic Digital Transformation Services Platform begins with true dedicated Internet connectivity to client locations based on over 400 km of fiber-optic network assets, and is enhanced with Managed Services for network monitoring, bandwidth-on-demand, and other services to support client IT staff.

With the increasing importance of digital connectivity in today’s world, this partnership reflects a shared vision to meet and exceed guest expectations. The integration of high-speed internet will enable visitors to instantly upload photos, videos, and stories, showcasing the natural beauty and unique experiences that Xcaret offers. Enhanced connectivity also facilitates access to digital services, including online reservations, virtual tours, and interactive guides, providing a more enriched and convenient visitor journey.

In alignment with Grupo Xcaret’s deep-rooted commitment to environmental sustainability, GigNet’s advanced broadband solutions are designed to minimize ecological impact. The state-of-the-art technology deployed ensures energy efficiency and reduces carbon footprint, aligning with Xcaret’s ongoing efforts to preserve the natural ecosystems that make their destination parks and hotels unique.

Luis de Potestad, Vice President of Public Affairs and Special Projects for GigNet stated, “According to the Ministry of Tourism in Quintana Roo, the Mexican Caribbean has over 130,000 hotel rooms with an occupancy rate exceeding 75% in 2023. On average, visitors bring approximately seven devices per guest room on their vacations. This translates to nearly 700,000 visitor devices connected to the Internet at any given time across Quintana Roo, underscoring the need for seamless connectivity. We are thrilled to partner with Grupo Xcaret, a highly successful organization that shares our dedication to innovation and sustainability. Our secure high-speed Internet services will not only enhance the guest experience but also support Xcaret’s environmental goals by leveraging technology that prioritizes energy efficiency and minimal ecological disruption. Nature and technology have never worked together so perfectly.”

ABOUT GIGNET

GigNet is the Mexican Caribbean brand of GigNet, Inc., a U.S. based international Digital Transformation company specializing in Fiber-to-the-Home (FTTH) and fiber-optic based service solutions for enterprise customers including hotels, resorts, retailers, offices, transportation companies, government services, and medical and educational facilities, as well as fiber-optic network services for carriers in the region. Through its Mexico operating subsidiaries, GigNet, S.A. de C.V., and Sanalto Redes Peninsular, S.A.P.I. de C.V., the Company is a fully licensed telecommunications provider in Mexico. GigNet is actively adding customers to its extensive 400+ km regional broadband network in the Mexican Caribbean, one of the largest and fastest growing tourism and new residential development destinations in the world, with over 30 million annual airport passengers in 2023. GigNet is a leader in the Digital Transformation of the region.

