GigNet Announces Agreement to Provide High-Speed Broadband to Deelum’s Seven New Projects in Tulum

Real Estate Developer Will Partner With GigNet’s Fiber-to-the-Home (FTTH) Services To Provide the Best High-Speed Internet Available in the Region to Multiple Properties

CANCUN, Mexico–(BUSINESS WIRE)–#Broadband–GigNet, a Digital Infrastructure company with an extensive regional fiber optic broadband network from Costa Mujeres, North of Cancun, through the Hotel Zone of Tulum, announced today it has entered a long-term agreement to provide advanced broadband for high-speed Internet and state-of-the-art connectivity to all Deelum’s projects in Tulum including Inku, Casa Cinq, Casa Siet, Alux’s Playground, Itzel’s Pool, Kabana, and Casa Tikal.





Deelum is a real estate developer building a hand-picked portfolio of high-end properties that are carefully placed in prime locations curated with detailed intention to provide the best in privacy, security, comfort and now, with this new agreement with GigNet, also a state-of-the-art Internet service, all while living in harmony within the breathtaking natural environment that Tulum is world renowned for.

Tulum is one of three cities in Quintana Roo growing at double digits and one of the fastest growing cities in Mexico. This growth is expected to continue with a new International Airport and a Tren Maya Station coming soon. Demand for high-end residential developments that are “Smart-Home” ready has created numerous opportunities for Deelum.

Chris Spinnler, VP of Business Development for GigNet Mexico, stated, “Tulum’s allure is unquestionable not only as a travel destination, but increasingly as one of the most desirable residential locations in Mexico. We know Deelum is paying attention to every detail for their developments and are only working with the best of the best, that’s why we are very excited to provide our fiber-to-the-home solution to Deelum properties for Internet, streaming, gaming, social media, remote work and learning, and all smart home features.”

Michael S. Dee commented “We chose to partner with GigNet over all other Internet providers in the state of Quintana Roo because of personal experience. We have lived in many regions in the Mexican Caribbean, and we always struggled finding great Internet service. Once we came upon GigNet, we experienced their outstanding service, their super customer service in Spanish and English, and their attention to detail. We want this for all our tenants and clients. Our properties will include one-year pre-paid GigNet service provided by Deelum. Since coverage will be expertly designed so access is strong and secure throughout our luxury custom homes and condominiums in the most desirable areas of Tulum, we expect our clients will enjoy a long-term relationship with GigNet just as we envision at Deelum. GigNet is the most trusted brand for Internet just like Deelum is for quality and delivering world class service in premium residences.”

ABOUT DEELUM

Deelum is among the first to build highly expansive, private, and luxurious homes in the Tulum marketplace. Complete with all of the cutting-edge fixtures of a modern home in the U.S., Michael Dee and his dynamic team are producing a new quality of life in Tulum, not just a place to live. The team at Deelum offers discerning clients the perfect balance of privacy, luxury, technology, and warm and welcoming places to live, work, and play in prime locations across Tulum. For more information, see www.deelum.com.

ABOUT GIGNET

GigNet is the Mexican Caribbean brand of GigNet, Inc., a U.S. based international Digital Transformation company specializing in Fiber-to-the-Home (FTTH) and Fiber-to-the-Premises (FTTP) for enterprise customers including hotels, resorts, retailers, offices, large commercial operations, governmental offices, and medical and educational facilities, as well as fiber-optic transport services for mobile phone operators in the region. Through its Mexico operating subsidiaries, GigNet, S.A. de C.V., and Sanalto Redes Peninsular, S.A.P.I. de C.V., the Company is a fully licensed telecommunications provider in Mexico. GigNet is actively adding customers to its extensive 400 km regional broadband network in the Mexican Caribbean, one of the largest and fastest growing tourism and new residential development destinations in the world, with over 30 million annual airport passengers expected in 2023. GigNet is a leader in the Digital Transformation of the region.

Contacts

For Product and Sales information – Mexico: www.GigNet.mx

Luis De Potestad, VP of Public Affairs and Special Projects



+52 55 5100 5027



lpotestad@gignet.mx

For Corporate Information: www.GigNetInc.com www.GigNetTV.com

Diane Shearin



dshearin@gignetinc.com

+1.847.739.3110