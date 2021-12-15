Gigamon ThreatINSIGHT Awarded Silver Globee for 13th Annual 2021 Golden Bridge Business and Innovation Awards

Gigamon ThreatINSIGHT Guided-SaaS NDR recognized for innovation in network threat detection and response

SANTA CLARA, Calif.–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Gigamon, the leader in cloud visibility and analytics, was awarded a Silver Globee for the Golden Bridge Business and Innovation Awards at the 2021 Globee Virtual Awards Ceremony today. Gigamon ThreatINSIGHT Guided-SaaS NDR solution was recognized in the “security software” category. This award comes off the heels of the product being selected as a finalist in CRN’s 2021 Tech Innovator Awards.

The Golden Bridge Awards program recognizes the world’s best products and services, and innovations from every major industry in the world. Organizations from all over the world are eligible to submit nominations including public and private, for-profit and nonprofit, largest to smallest and new start-ups.

Gigamon ThreatINSIGHT Guided-SaaS NDR uniquely addresses three of the most common issues facing security operations centers (SOCs) – lack of network visibility, constant systems maintenance and fine tuning, and lack of an outside-in view of the specific threat. Blending technology, solution management, and security expertise provides a complete solution that can dismantle adversaries quickly and effectively.

“ At the same time as ransomware attacks proliferate, IT complexity is growing with hybrid work and multiple infrastructure environments,” said Michael Dickman, Chief Product Officer at Gigamon. “ Security teams need to identify the full scope of an incident with historical data and out-of-the-box tools to respond to adversaries with confidence and efficiency. ThreatINSIGHT is the world’s first Guided-SaaS NDR solution, providing expertise from our Technical Support Managers and our Applied Threat Research group. ThreatINSIGHT gives security teams a complete picture of adversary tradecraft so they can respond with confidence, leaving nothing behind for second guesses.

About Gigamon

Gigamon helps the world’s leading organizations run fast, stay secure and innovate. We provide the industry’s first Guided-SaaS NDR (network detection and response) solution which closes the Security Operations Center (SOC) visibility gap, removes unnecessary distractions and provides expert advisory guidance when it matters most. With visibility into network traffic across their entire hybrid cloud infrastructure, organizations eliminate security blind spots while benefiting from Gigamon security expert guidance, helping improve SOC effectiveness and reducing burnout of their security teams. Gigamon has been awarded over 125 technology patents and enjoys world-class customer satisfaction with more than 4,000 organizations, including over 80 percent of the Fortune 100 and hundreds of government and educational organizations worldwide. Headquartered in Silicon Valley, Gigamon operates globally. For the full story on how Gigamon can help you to run fast, stay secure and innovate, please visit www.gigamon.com and follow us on Twitter and LinkedIn.

About the Globee Awards

Globee Awards are conferred in eleven programs and competition: the CEO World Awards®, the Consumer World Awards®, The Customer Sales & Service World Awards®, the Globee® International Best in Business Awards, the Golden Bridge Awards®, the Cyber Security Global Excellence Awards® and Security World Awards, the IT World Awards®, One Planet® American Best in Business Awards, the Globee® Employer Excellence Awards®, the Globee® Corporate Communications & Marketing World Awards, and the Women World Awards®. Honoring organizations of all types and sizes and the people behind their success, the Globee Awards recognize outstanding achievements and performances in businesses worldwide. Learn more about the Globee Awards at https://globeeawards.com.

