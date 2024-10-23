Gigamon Names John Giacomini Chief Revenue Officer

Seasoned cybersecurity sales leader to drive revenue generation for deep observability pioneer

SANTA CLARA, Calif.–(BUSINESS WIRE)–#CRO—Gigamon, a leader in deep observability, today announced it has named veteran sales leader John Giacomini as chief revenue officer, reporting to Shane Buckley, president and CEO of Gigamon. Giacomini will lead the company’s global revenue generating operations, including sales, sales engineering, and channel organizations, to drive the continued growth and adoption of the Gigamon Deep Observability Pipeline worldwide.









“John brings extensive expertise in cloud cybersecurity, having successfully led high-performing teams across the entire buyer journey,” said Buckley. “With today’s rapidly evolving threat landscape, he’ll be instrumental in guiding our global sales and channel teams to meet the growing deep observability demands of our customers. We’re thrilled to welcome him, and his leadership will be critical as we continue to scale our business and product portfolio.”

Giacomini has a proven track record in building high-performance teams, driving revenue growth, and streamlining sales operations. Most recently, Giacomini was senior vice president of sales for Netskope, where he significantly scaled the sales team and verticalized SLED, Federal and enterprise programs, contributing to a significant increase in the company’s ARR during his tenure.

Prior to that, he served as chief revenue officer at Agari Data, a next-generation email security company, later acquired by Help Systems. While there, he was responsible for growing new ARR, developing channel and OEM relationships, overseeing customer satisfaction and sales operations, and go-to-market functions.

Previously he held executive sales leadership positions at a number of companies, including Cylance (acquired by Blackberry), Forcepoint, and Blue Coat Systems. John actively invests in technology startups and holds a bachelor’s degree from California State University, Long Beach.

“Deep observability has never been more important to cybersecurity strategies, bringing the visibility that organizations require to detect hidden threats and strengthen security posture,” said Giacomini. “I’m excited to join this talented team and help lead Gigamon into its next chapter of growth, supporting the company’s mission to secure and manage complex hybrid cloud infrastructure with its Deep Observability Pipeline.”

About Gigamon

Gigamon® offers a deep observability pipeline that efficiently delivers network-derived intelligence to cloud, security, and observability tools. This helps eliminate security blind spots and reduce tool costs, enabling you to better secure and manage your hybrid cloud infrastructure. Gigamon serves more than 4,000 customers worldwide, including over 80 percent of Fortune 100 enterprises, 9 of the 10 largest mobile network providers, and hundreds of governments and educational organizations. To learn more, please visit gigamon.com.

