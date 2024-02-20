Gigamon Named to CRN’s 2024 Security 100 List

Leader in deep observability recognized for commitment to global channel partners

SANTA CLARA, Calif.–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Gigamon, the leading deep observability company, today announced that CRN®, a brand of The Channel Company, has named Gigamon to its 2024 Security 100 list. The prestigious list recognizes leading IT security vendors that are committed to working hand in hand with channel partners to secure businesses from cyber threats. This 9th annual list honors channel-focused security vendors across five technology categories: Endpoint and Managed Security; Identity, Access, and Data Security; Network Security; Security Operations, Risk and Threat Intelligence; and Web, Email and Application Security.





Gigamon Channel-First Strategy Drives Deep Observability Adoption

With a channel-first strategy, Gigamon is the industry-leading deep observability vendor with a 67 percent market share in the first half of 2023, according to market research firm 650 Group. Gigamon uniquely addresses hybrid cloud security challenges by delivering network-derived intelligence to traditional cloud, security, and observability tools, helping organizations to eliminate security blind spots and better secure and manage their hybrid cloud infrastructure. The company launched its breakthrough Precryption™ technology last year, enabling partners, for the first time, with an automated solution that delivers plaintext visibility into encrypted traffic across cloud, virtual machine (VM), or container workloads to detect previously unseen threats.

“ CRN’s Security 100 list recognizes top-tier companies that provide the IT channel with groundbreaking offerings in a number of security areas that stand up to a wide range of threats and risks,” said Jennifer Follett, Vice President, U.S. Content and Executive Editor, CRN, at The Channel Company. “ As security becomes ever more important to every business, these companies are laying the foundation for cutting-edge cybersecurity solutions.”

“ Gigamon pioneered deep observability, delivering unprecedented visibility, intelligence, and analytics to organizations, enabling them to better secure and manage their hybrid cloud infrastructure,” said Chris Konrad, vice president, Global Cyber at WWT. “ They continue to innovate, with new technologies like Precryption™, enabling us to address blind spots in the ever-growing threat landscape and helping to advance the security posture of our global customers. We congratulate Gigamon on being named to the CRN 2024 Security 100 list.”

“ Our continued momentum in the deep observability market is a direct result of our incredible channel partners around the world,” said Dee Dee Acquista, vice president of Worldwide Channel and Alliances at Gigamon. “ In today’s ever-evolving threat landscape, securing and managing the complexities of hybrid and multi-cloud infrastructure is mission-critical for organizations of all sizes, across all industries, and across all regions. We’re honored to receive this recognition, which reflects our ongoing commitment to cybersecurity innovation and enabling our global channel partners with our Deep Observability Pipeline.”

About The Gigamon Channel Program

The Gigamon Catalyst Channel Program, which has expanded to over 1,700 partners worldwide, is the key component of a company-wide effort to scale the company’s business globally. Since its inception, the Gigamon Catalyst Partner Program has received five consecutive five-star ratings in CRN’s Partner Program Guide. More information can be found here.

About the CRN Security 100 List

The distinguished Security 100 awardees offer a blend of advanced technology and services in the evolving cybersecurity market for both partners and customers. As the issue of security remains a top concern for businesses of all shapes and sizes, this list serves as a guide for solution providers, spotlighting the leading security vendors to collaborate with as they deliver inventive solutions to their customers.

The 2024 Security 100 list will be featured in the February 2024 issue of CRN and online at www.crn.com/security100.

About Gigamon

Gigamon® offers a deep observability pipeline that efficiently delivers network-derived intelligence to cloud, security, and observability tools. This helps eliminate security blind spots and reduce tool costs, enabling you to better secure and manage your hybrid cloud infrastructure. Gigamon serves more than 4,000 customers worldwide, including over 80 percent of Fortune 100 enterprises, 9 of the 10 largest mobile network providers, and hundreds of governments and educational organizations worldwide. To learn more, please visit gigamon.com.

