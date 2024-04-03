Gigamon Maintained a Leadership Position in the Deep Observability Market with 63 Percent Market Share in 2023 According to New 650 Group Research Report

Global organizations continued to ramp up deployments of the Gigamon Deep Observability Pipeline to proactively secure and manage hybrid cloud infrastructure

SANTA CLARA, Calif.–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Gigamon, a leading deep observability company, has been recognized again as a leading vendor in the deep observability market with 63 percent market share and 43 percent YoY growth in 2023, according to a newly published report by market intelligence research firm 650 Group. Overall, the deep observability market grew 61 percent in 2023 and continued to expand as organizations increasingly embrace hybrid cloud infrastructure, with a forecasted CAGR of 40 percent and projected revenue of nearly $2B in 2028, according to the report.





According to the 2023 Hybrid Cloud Security report, today one in three CISOs lack confidence in where their most sensitive data is stored, and how it’s secured. Threat actors are taking advantage of these security gaps, presenting a serious business risk as encrypted traffic cannot be sufficiently analyzed and cyberthreats cannot be proactively detected with existing cloud, security, and observability tools as this data traverses internally, externally, and laterally across an organization’s hybrid cloud infrastructure. This ever-evolving threat landscape is continuing to fuel significant growth in the deep observability market as organizations prioritize gaining visibility into all data in motion as a critical foundation for their security strategies.

The Gigamon Deep Observability Pipeline efficiently delivers network-derived intelligence to cloud, security, and observability tools, helping customers to eliminate security blind spots and better secure and manage their hybrid cloud infrastructure. This unique and pervasive view provides deep observability into traffic traversing hybrid and multi-cloud infrastructure, delivering greater security and performance optimization. To date, more than 4,000 organizations worldwide have relied on Gigamon to proactively secure and manage their hybrid cloud infrastructure.

Delivering Deep Observability Across Hybrid Cloud Infrastructure and Applications

Organizations like University Health Network increasingly rely on Gigamon to help address the need for visibility into East-West lateral traffic traversing their complex, hybrid cloud infrastructure. According to Kajeevan Rajanayagam, director of cybersecurity at University Health Network, “ Visibility is the most important thing for any security team. The sooner we can catch something, the sooner we can isolate the incident and prevent it from causing damage. In the last six months, Gigamon has helped identify a couple of potentially costly ransomware attacks.”

“ Last year we saw the impact of new cybersecurity threats, with public coverage of breaches, ransomware, and data leaks,” said Alan Weckel, founder and technology analyst at 650 Group. “ These vulnerabilities make deep observability, and the East-West visibility it provides into encrypted traffic, a critical foundation for all organizational operations, driving demand in today’s security and IT budgets. Gigamon maintained its leadership position with its Deep Observability Pipeline, bringing an innovative approach to securing and managing modern hybrid cloud infrastructure.”

About the 650 Group Deep Observability Report

The deep observability market is an emerging segment within the observability market and includes probes and agents sold as standalone systems and charged separately from other observability systems, according to 650 Group. Additional qualifiers for inclusion in the deep observability report include:

The ability to inspect and gather network, security, and computing traffic by extracting event metadata from packets or computing infrastructure is a separate set of tools beyond event-based logging

May be hardware probes or virtual agents

Must maintain multi-vendor support

Must support multiple networks, such as public cloud, private data centers, and colocation deployments

Should be interoperable with numerous observability platform data lakes

Key findings from the 650 Group’s “ Deep Observability Quarterly Market and Long-Term Forecast Report” include:

Deep observability market revenue is projected to be $549M in 2024, with a revenue growth of 50 percent to reach $825M in 2025

Cloud-delivered deep observability offerings are projected to drive the highest revenue in future years accounting for 51 percent of the nearly $2B in revenue by 2027

Vendors included in the report include Arista, Gigamon, Kentik, Keysight, and Netscout

About Gigamon

Gigamon® offers a deep observability pipeline that efficiently delivers network-derived intelligence to cloud, security, and observability tools. This helps eliminate security blind spots and reduce tool costs, enabling you to better secure and manage your hybrid cloud infrastructure. Gigamon serves more than 4,000 customers worldwide, including over 80 percent of Fortune 100 enterprises, 9 of the 10 largest mobile network providers, and hundreds of governments and educational organizations worldwide. To learn more, please visit gigamon.com.

About 650 Group

650 Group is a leading Market Intelligence Research firm for communications, data center, and cloud markets. ​Our team has decades of research experience, has worked in the technology industry, and is actively involved in standards bodies. 650 Group focuses on leading-edge market trends and research and prides itself on first to market research with over 12 research programs focused on Cloud trends. For more information, visit: https://650Group.com.

