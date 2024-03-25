Gigamon Earns Premier 5-Star Rating in 2024 CRN® Partner Program Guide for Sixth Consecutive Year

Channel-first strategy, innovation drive company’s global channel success

SANTA CLARA, Calif.–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Gigamon, a leading deep observability company, has been recognized by CRN®, a brand of The Channel Company, with a prestigious 5-Star Award in its 2024 Partner Program Guide for the sixth consecutive year. The annual guide provides essential information to solution providers exploring technology vendor partner programs that offer high value and align with their business needs and goals. The 5-Star rating is awarded to the companies that have built their partner programs to go above and beyond in their commitment to nurturing strong, profitable, and successful channel partnerships.





Gigamon, celebrating its 20th anniversary this year, was founded on innovation in networking and security. Today, the Gigamon Deep Observability Pipeline enables global organizations to secure and manage their hybrid cloud infrastructure, establishing the company as a leader in the deep observability market, according to a recent report by 650 Group. Last year the company launched its breakthrough Precryption™ technology, enabling its channel partners, for the first time, with an automated solution that delivers plaintext visibility into encrypted traffic across cloud, virtual machine (VM), or container workloads to detect previously unseen threats.

“ We are honored to receive a 5-star rating from CRN for the sixth year in a row as our team continues to prioritize cloud-first partnerships across the globe,” said Dee Dee Acquista, vice president of Worldwide Channel and Alliances at Gigamon. “ As we continue to help our channel partners overcome hybrid cloud security challenges, we’re more committed than ever to equip them with best-in-class security solutions, like Gigamon Precryption technology, to help eliminate blind spots and secure their environments.”

“ Recognition on this list reflects the value of the spotlighted vendor partner programs and their commitment to evolving with solution providers and supporting IT channel success,” said Jennifer Follett, VP, U.S. Content and Executive Editor, CRN, at The Channel Company. “ This recognition empowers solution providers to discover vendors that keep pace with the evolving requirements of their business and their clients. With CRN’s 2024 Partner Program Guide, solution providers can access deep insights into the unique strengths of each partner program and vendors who demonstrate dedication to their partner community.”

The Gigamon Catalyst Partner Program offers a variety of digital marketing opportunities, in-depth training and enablement, sales tools, and financing for all Gigamon partners. Additionally, Gigamon equips partners with the necessary tools and expertise to bolster the effective utilization of cloud, security and observability tools, successful ROI, and advanced visibility capabilities, including within encrypted traffic where 93 percent of malware hides, for organizations across the globe.

The Gigamon Catalyst Partner Program and its world class leaders have consistently been recognized by CRN over the past year, including being named to the CRN Channel Chief, CRN Women of the Channel, and 2024 CRN Security 100 lists.

Companies featured on the 2024 Partner Program Guide were evaluated based on program requirements and offerings such as partner training and education, pre- and post-sales support, marketing programs and resources, technical support, and communication. The guide will be featured in the April 2024 issue of CRN and online at www.CRN.com/PPG.

To learn more about the Gigamon Partner Program, and how to become a Catalyst Partner, visit the Gigamon website.

