Gigamon 2023 Cloud Revenue Soars with Over 100 Percent Growth YoY as Deep Observability Pipeline Adoption Continues to Ramp Globally

Innovative products, expanded channel partners, and global customers underpin the company’s 38th consecutive profitable quarter and industry leadership recognition

SANTA CLARA, Calif.–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Gigamon, the leading deep observability company, today announced significant cloud business momentum for 2023, delivering over 100 percent cloud revenue growth (YoY). Powered by strong global customer demand for the Gigamon Deep Observability Pipeline, the company’s overall recurring revenue grew over 20 percent YoY and is now over 70 percent of total revenue. The latest quarter brings the total to 38 consecutive quarters of profitability, underscoring the growth and momentum in the company’s fast-growing cloud business, as organizations continue to choose Gigamon to secure and manage hybrid cloud infrastructure.





Gigamon celebrates its 20th anniversary this year and as the deep observability market continues to expand globally, forecasted to reach $2B by 2027, it again expanded its leadership position with 67 percent market share in the first half of 2023, according to a new report by 650 Group.

Hybrid Cloud, Encrypted Traffic Escalate Security Challenges in Modern Organizations

Nearly every organization is embracing hybrid cloud infrastructure to maintain a competitive edge. However, various considerations around hybrid cloud security have emerged as top priorities for IT and security leaders and their teams, given the sharp rise in cloud-based security threats and breaches. The Gigamon 2023 Hybrid Cloud Security survey of 1,000 IT and security leaders revealed that while 90 percent of respondents admitted to having suffered a data breach in the past 18 months, one in three breaches are going undetected by traditional security and observability tools. The survey also revealed that 70 percent of the organizations lack awareness around blind spots and the dangers concealed in encrypted traffic, admitting they let encrypted data flow freely.

“ IT organizations continue to be challenged with the complexity of multi-cloud environments and the rapidly evolving threat landscape,” said Alan Weckel, founder and technology analyst of 650 Research. “ Deep observability is a game-changer for operations teams, tangibly reducing that complexity by providing the network-derived insights needed to optimize their security and performance tool stack, eliminate blind spots, and proactively address issues. As a result, the deep observability market is one of the fastest growing market segments, expected to grow 100 percent in 2023 and approach $2B by 2027. Gigamon is in a unique position to capitalize on this growth trajectory due to their market share leadership and innovative, value-added capabilities like Precryption™ technology and Application Metadata Intelligence.”

Gigamon Deep Observability Pipeline Elevates Security Posture for Global Organizations

Gigamon uniquely addresses hybrid cloud security challenges with its deep observability pipeline that efficiently delivers network-derived intelligence to traditional cloud, security, and observability tools, helping to eliminate security blind spots and enabling organizations to better secure and manage their hybrid cloud infrastructure.

“ The threat is more pernicious than ever, and the attack surface has dramatically increased, making it so that no organization – large or small – is immune to cybersecurity breaches,” said Shane Buckley, president and CEO of Gigamon. “ As a result, we continue to see organizations prioritizing security for their hybrid cloud infrastructure as part of ongoing digital transformation initiatives – despite some of the challenging economic headwinds over the past 12 months. This year, hybrid cloud security will remain a top budgeting priority, and we believe our deep observability pipeline is the most cost-effective, efficient approach to securing hybrid cloud infrastructure.”

The company’s continued momentum in securing hybrid cloud infrastructure for its global customer base is underscored by the following milestones in 2023:

