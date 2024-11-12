GigaDevice to Showcase Innovations for Accelerated IoT and Automotive Sectors at Electronica 2024

GigaDevice’s new GD32A7 series automotive-grade MCUs surpass the performance of previous Arm® Cortex®-M4/M33 generations with an ultra-high-performance Arm® Cortex®-M7 core. Offering variants like GD32A71x/GD32A72x/GD32A74x, these MCUs deliver excellent performance, enhanced security, and a rich set of peripheral interfaces. They are designed for various automotive applications, including body domain control, telematics, lighting, battery management, on-board chargers, and DC-DC converters, expanding GigaDevice’s automotive products portfolio.

Body Domain Control Solution based on GD32A72x MCU, supports keyless entry (UWB or PEPS) and anti-pinch algorithms for window operation. It provides a super-wide input voltage range of 7V-18V, supports 20 channels of high-side drive output and 24 channels of low-side drive output, along with CANFD and LIN communications protocols.

BMS solution designed with the GD32A74x MCU, operates at 160MHz in single lockstep core mode, with up to 4MB of Flash and 512KB of SRAM. It features an expandable main control board interface for connecting battery cell monitors and pack monitor boards through isolated bridge ICs. Compatible with various AFE & bridge chip solutions, it includes 8 high-side switches, 6 low-side switches with current detection and diagnosis functions. The solution also integrates a local network wake-up CAN transceiver, two high-speed CANFD transceivers with fault protection, and supports CAN wake-up and daisy-chain signals. Additionally, an integrated RTC chip enables timed wake-ups, and the system features collision signal input and interlock signal PWM sampling output.