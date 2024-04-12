Gift a Frontdoor Unlimited Membership for $25 and Get Another One for Just $1!

MEMPHIS, Tenn.–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Frontdoor, Inc. (NASDAQ: FTDR), the nation’s leading provider of home service warranties, today announced a special promotion to honor the one-year anniversary of the Frontdoor® app: From now through April 30, 2024, consumers can gift Frontdoor Unlimited to a friend or family member for $25 a year and receive a second Frontdoor Unlimited membership for just an additional $1.* The second membership can be used for themselves or shared with anyone.





“ Frontdoor Unlimited is the perfect gift for an adult child moving out on their own, parents or grandparents, new parents or single parents, and busy working adults,” said Kathy Collins, Frontdoor’s chief revenue officer. “ It’s a one-stop app that can help anyone protect their most valuable asset – their home – and it makes a great gift that won’t break the bank.”

With Frontdoor Unlimited, users get:

Unlimited, real-time access over video chat to highly skilled and experienced Experts in electrical, plumbing, HVAC, appliances, and a catch-all handyman category.

Help with projects big or small: Frontdoor is a one-stop app for help with leaky faucets to air conditioning repairs and so much more.

If in-person help is needed, we provide a list of local, vetted Pros (contractors).

Discounts on select home essentials like home cleaning, lawn care, interior design services, security systems and more.

Based on availability , users can also get special pricing on new name brand heating and air conditioning systems, with financing options available.

To give the gift of Frontdoor Unlimited, go to www.frontdoor.com/gifting.

*Offer available April 11-30, 2024. $1 promotional code expires May 31, 2024, and can only be used by new Frontdoor Unlimited members. Membership will renew on a yearly basis after initial 12-month term at then-current rates.

New Jersey Residents: The product being offered is a service contract and is separate and distinct from any product or service warranty which may be provided by the home builder or manufacturer.

About Frontdoor, Inc.

Frontdoor is reimagining how homeowners maintain and repair their most valuable asset – their home. As the parent company of two leading brands, we bring over 50 years of experience in providing our members with comprehensive options to protect their homes from costly and unexpected breakdowns through our extensive network of pre-qualified professional contractors. American Home Shield, the category leader in home service plans with approximately two million members, gives homeowners budget protection and convenience, covering up to 23 essential home systems and appliances. Frontdoor is a cutting edge, one-stop-app for home repair and maintenance. Enabled by our Streem technology, the app empowers homeowners by connecting them in real time through video chat with pre-qualified experts to diagnose and solve their problems. The Frontdoor app also offers homeowners a range of other benefits including DIY tips, discounts and more. For more information about American Home Shield and Frontdoor, please visit www.frontdoorhome.com.

