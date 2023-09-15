Home Business Wire Gibraltar to Present at Sidoti Small-Cap Conference
BUFFALO, N.Y.–(BUSINESS WIRE)–$ROCK #ROCK–Gibraltar Industries, Inc. (Nasdaq: ROCK), a leading manufacturer and provider of products and services for the renewable energy, residential, agtech and infrastructure markets, today announced that Chairman and Chief Executive Officer Bill Bosway and Vice President, Corporate Controller Lori Rizzo are scheduled to present at the Sidoti Small-Cap Conference on Thursday, September 21, at 11:30 a.m. ET, and hold meetings with investors that day.


The link to the live webcast of the Company’s presentation will be available by visiting Gibraltar’s website at https://ir.gibraltar1.com/reports-presentations.

About Gibraltar

Gibraltar is a leading manufacturer and provider of products and services for the renewable energy, residential, agtech, and infrastructure markets. Gibraltar’s mission, to make life better for people and the planet, is fueled by advancing the disciplines of engineering, science, and technology. Gibraltar is innovating to reshape critical markets in comfortable living, sustainable power, and productive growing throughout North America. For more please visit www.gibraltar1.com.

Contacts

LHA Investor Relations

Jody Burfening/Carolyn Capaccio

(212) 838-3777

rock@lhai.com

