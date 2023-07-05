Gibraltar to Present at CJS 23Rd Annual New Ideas Summer Conference

<img height="1" width="1" style="display:none" src="https://www.facebook.com/tr?id=1126676760698405&amp;ev=PageView&amp;noscript=1">
BUFFALO, N.Y.–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Gibraltar Industries, Inc. (Nasdaq: ROCK), a leading manufacturer and provider of products and services for the renewable energy, residential, agtech and infrastructure markets, today announced that Chairman and Chief Executive Officer Bill Bosway and Senior Vice President, Chief Financial Officer Tim Murphy are scheduled to present at the CJS 23rd Annual New Ideas Summer Conference on Tuesday, July 11, 2023 and hold meetings with investors that day.


A link to the Company’s presentation will be available by visiting Gibraltar’s website at https://ir.gibraltar1.com/reports-presentations.

About Gibraltar

Gibraltar is a leading manufacturer and provider of products and services for the renewable energy, residential, agtech, and infrastructure markets. Gibraltar’s mission, to make life better for people and the planet, is fueled by advancing the disciplines of engineering, science, and technology. Gibraltar is innovating to reshape critical markets in comfortable living, sustainable power, and productive growing throughout North America. For more please visit www.gibraltar1.com.

Contacts

LHA Investor Relations

Jody Burfening/Carolyn Capaccio

(212) 838-3777

rock@lhai.com

