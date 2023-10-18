Home Business Wire Gibraltar to Announce Third Quarter 2023 Financial Results on November 2
BUFFALO, N.Y.–(BUSINESS WIRE)–$ROCK #ROCKGibraltar Industries, Inc. (Nasdaq: ROCK), a leading manufacturer and provider of products and services for the renewable energy, residential, agtech and infrastructure markets, announced today that it expects to release its third quarter 2023 financial results at approximately 7:30 a.m. ET on Thursday, November 2, 2023. It also expects to discuss the results on a conference call that will be webcast live that same day starting at 9:00 a.m. ET. Hosting the call will be Chief Executive Officer Bill Bosway and Chief Financial Officer Tim Murphy.


Those who wish to listen to the conference call should visit the Investors section of the Company’s website at www.gibraltar1.com. The call also may be accessed by dialing (877) 407-3088 or (201) 389-0927. For interested individuals unable to join the live conference call, a webcast replay will be available on the Company’s website for one year.

About Gibraltar

Gibraltar is a leading manufacturer and provider of products and services for the renewable energy, residential, agtech, and infrastructure markets. Gibraltar’s mission, to make life better for people and the planet, is fueled by advancing the disciplines of engineering, science, and technology. Gibraltar is innovating to reshape critical markets in comfortable living, sustainable power, and productive growing throughout North America. For more please visit www.gibraltar1.com.

Contacts

Timothy Murphy

Chief Financial Officer

(716) 826-6500 ext. 3277

tfmurphy@gibraltar1.com

LHA Investor Relations

Carolyn Capaccio/Jody Burfening

(212) 838-3777

rock@lhai.com

