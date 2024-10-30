Gibraltar Announces Third Quarter 2024 Financial Results

Net Sales: $361 Million; EPS: GAAP $1.11, Adjusted $1.27

Strong Operating Cash Flow Generation of $65 Million

Confirms Updated 2024 Outlook for Revenue: $1.31-$1.33B, GAAP, Adjusted EPS: $3.57-$3.71, $4.11-$4.25, Respectively

“Third quarter results were within our previously announced range, with the Renewables and Residential businesses coming in as we anticipated, Agtech sales growing over 30%, and three of our four segments delivering margin growth translating to $65 million in cash flow generation on solid execution and working capital management. We are managing well in a challenging sales environment and are well positioned to weather current market disruptions,” stated Chairman and CEO Bill Bosway.

Third Quarter 2024 Consolidated Results

($Millions, except EPS) Three Months Ended September 30, 2024 2023 Change 2024 2023 Change Net Sales $361.2 $390.7 (7.6)% Adjusted Net Sales $361.2 $385.2 (6.2)% Net Income $34.0 $39.3 (13.5)% Adjusted Net Income $38.9 $42.1 (7.6)% Diluted EPS $1.11 $1.28 (13.3)% Adjusted Diluted EPS $1.27 $1.37 (7.3)%

GAAP and adjusted net sales were down 7.6% and 6.2%, respectively, driven by solar industry headwinds impacting the Renewables business and a slowdown in the Residential market, partially offset by growth in Agtech.

GAAP net income decreased to $34.0 million, or $1.11 per share, and adjusted net income decreased to $38.9 million, or $1.27 per share.

Adjusted measures exclude charges for restructuring initiatives, acquisition-related items, senior leadership transition costs, and portfolio management actions, as further described in the appended reconciliation of adjusted financial measures.

Third Quarter Segment Results

Residential

($Millions) Three Months Ended September 30, 2024 2023 Change 2024 2023 Change Net Sales $212.4 $227.7 (6.7)% Adjusted Net Sales $212.4 $227.7 (6.7)% Operating Income $42.1 $42.2 (0.2)% Adjusted Operating Income $42.4 $42.8 (0.9)% Operating Margin 19.8% 18.5% 130 bps Adjusted Operating Margin 19.9% 18.8% 110 bps

Net sales decreased 6.7% driven by a slower residential market, including the repair and remodel sector, which is impeding the timing and benefit of participation gains as customers take longer to flush inventory from incumbent suppliers.

Operating margins expanded through solid execution, effective price/cost management and 80/20 initiatives.

Renewables

($Millions) Three Months Ended September 30, 2024 2023 Change 2024 2023 Change Net Sales $84.1 $106.4 (21.0)% Adjusted Net Sales $84.1 $101.6 (17.2)% Operating Income $0.8 $12.9 (93.8)% Adjusted Operating Income $5.5 $17.1 (67.8)% Operating Margin 1.0% 12.1% (1110)bps Adjusted Operating Margin 6.5% 16.9% (1040)bps

Net sales and new project bookings were impacted by trade and regulatory headwinds associated with the two independent AD/CVD investigations, which are forcing the industry to put major focus on completing panel installations and the administrative reporting requirements ahead of the December 3, 2024 expiration of the tariff moratorium for panels granted through the Presidential Proclamation associated with the first investigation. Correspondingly, backlog decreased 24%.

GAAP and adjusted operating margins were impacted by lower volume and product mix associated with the launch and learning curve of the 1P tracker while dealing with the abovementioned industry challenges. GAAP margins were additionally impacted by planned operational improvements, restructuring activities and prior-year portfolio management actions.

Agtech

($Millions) Three Months Ended September 30, 2024 2023 Change 2024 2023 Change Net Sales $41.5 $31.7 30.9% Adjusted Net Sales $41.5 $30.9 34.3% Operating Income $3.9 $2.1 85.7% Adjusted Operating Income $4.2 $1.7 147.1% Operating Margin 9.3% 6.7% 260 bps Adjusted Operating Margin 10.1% 5.6% 450 bps

GAAP net sales increased 30.9% and adjusted net sales increased 34.3% driven mainly by projects starting to accelerate in the Produce division including facilities to grow strawberries, lettuce, melons, and vine crops. Additional new projects in both the Produce and Commercial divisions are anticipated to be booked as design work is completed and projects are finalized for launch, the timing of which decreased backlog 3%.

GAAP and adjusted operating margin expansion was driven by volume, product mix, 80/20 initiatives, and solid field execution.

Infrastructure

($Millions) Three Months Ended September 30, 2024 2023 Change 2024 2023 Change Net Sales $23.2 $25.0 (7.2)% Adjusted Net Sales $23.2 $25.0 (7.2)% Operating Income $6.5 $6.4 1.6% Adjusted Operating Income $6.5 $6.4 1.6% Operating Margin 27.9% 25.6% 230 bps Adjusted Operating Margin 27.9% 25.6% 230 bps

Net sales decreased by 7.2%, impacted by the timing on a large project in the prior year. Backlog increased 3%. Demand and quoting remain strong, supported by ongoing investment at the federal and state levels.

Operating margins increased 230 basis points, driven by product line mix, new products, 80/20 initiatives, and strong execution.

Business Outlook

Mr. Bosway continued, “Our outlook is unchanged from our recent update, and although we are dealing with some challenging end markets, we expect to deliver earnings growth this year through operational improvement. Our operating teams continue to proactively work through their end market dynamics, and we are focused on supporting our customers while simultaneously growing our participation with them.”

Consolidated net sales are expected to range between $1.31 billion and $1.33 billion, compared to $1.38 billion in 2023, or $1.36 billion on an adjusted basis. GAAP and adjusted EPS are expected to range, respectively, between $3.57 and $3.71, compared to $3.59 in 2023, and between $4.11 and $4.25, compared to $4.09 in 2023.

GIBRALTAR INDUSTRIES, INC.



CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF INCOME



(in thousands, except per share data)



(unaudited) Three Months Ended



September 30, Nine Months Ended



September 30, 2024 2023 2024 2023 Net sales $ 361,196 $ 390,744 $ 1,006,707 $ 1,048,925 Cost of sales 267,670 285,360 732,920 769,873 Gross profit 93,526 105,384 273,787 279,052 Selling, general, and administrative expense 49,528 52,194 155,584 153,415 Income from operations 43,998 53,190 118,203 125,637 Interest (income) expense (1,931 ) 417 (4,176 ) 3,216 Other expense (income) 455 (1,040 ) (219 ) (1,946 ) Income before taxes 45,474 53,813 122,598 124,367 Provision for income taxes 11,435 14,536 31,415 33,268 Net income $ 34,039 $ 39,277 $ 91,183 $ 91,099 Net earnings per share: Basic $ 1.11 $ 1.29 $ 2.98 $ 2.97 Diluted $ 1.11 $ 1.28 $ 2.96 $ 2.96 Weighted average shares outstanding: Basic 30,530 30,485 30,564 30,638 Diluted 30,750 30,715 30,788 30,808

GIBRALTAR INDUSTRIES, INC.



CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS



(in thousands, except per share data) September 30,



2024 December 31,



2023 (unaudited) Assets Current assets: Cash and cash equivalents $ 228,879 $ 99,426 Trade receivables, net of allowance of $5,418 and $5,351, respectively 206,842 172,736 Costs in excess of billings, net 41,603 51,814 Inventories, net 138,171 120,503 Prepaid expenses and other current assets 26,796 17,772 Total current assets 642,291 462,251 Property, plant, and equipment, net 109,811 107,603 Operating lease assets 39,153 44,918 Goodwill 511,941 513,383 Acquired intangibles 118,983 125,980 Other assets 2,411 2,316 $ 1,424,590 $ 1,256,451 Liabilities and Stockholders’ Equity Current liabilities: Accounts payable $ 163,295 $ 92,124 Accrued expenses 89,510 88,719 Billings in excess of cost 53,788 44,735 Total current liabilities 306,593 225,578 Deferred income taxes 56,497 57,103 Non-current operating lease liabilities 30,990 35,989 Other non-current liabilities 27,277 22,783 Stockholders’ equity: Preferred stock, $0.01 par value; authorized 10,000 shares; none outstanding — — Common stock, $0.01 par value; authorized 100,000 shares; 34,298 and 34,219 shares issued and outstanding in 2024 and 2023 343 342 Additional paid-in capital 341,306 332,621 Retained earnings 829,694 738,511 Accumulated other comprehensive loss (2,793 ) (2,114 ) Cost of 3,944 and 3,778 common shares held in treasury in 2024 and 2023 (165,317 ) (154,362 ) Total stockholders’ equity 1,003,233 914,998 $ 1,424,590 $ 1,256,451

GIBRALTAR INDUSTRIES, INC.



CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF CASH FLOWS



(in thousands)



(unaudited) Nine Months Ended



September 30, 2024 2023 Cash Flows from Operating Activities Net income $ 91,183 $ 91,099 Adjustments to reconcile net income to net cash provided by operating activities: Depreciation and amortization 20,237 20,574 Stock compensation expense 8,686 7,257 Exit activity costs, non-cash 163 572 (Benefit of) provision for deferred income taxes (615 ) 179 Other, net 4,160 2,945 Changes in operating assets and liabilities net of effects from acquisitions: Trade receivables and costs in excess of billings (23,995 ) (44,331 ) Inventories (18,131 ) 30,431 Other current assets and other assets (11,781 ) (1,426 ) Accounts payable 70,867 53,198 Accrued expenses and other non-current liabilities 13,561 46,158 Net cash provided by operating activities 154,335 206,656 Cash Flows from Investing Activities Acquisitions, net of cash acquired — (9,863 ) Purchases of property, plant, and equipment, net (14,326 ) (7,976 ) Net proceeds from sale of business 350 — Net cash used in investing activities (13,976 ) (17,839 ) Cash Flows from Financing Activities Proceeds from long-term debt — 50,000 Long-term debt payments — (141,000 ) Purchase of common stock at market prices (10,940 ) (29,182 ) Net cash used in financing activities (10,940 ) (120,182 ) Effect of exchange rate changes on cash 34 (778 ) Net increase in cash and cash equivalents 129,453 67,857 Cash and cash equivalents at beginning of year 99,426 17,608 Cash and cash equivalents at end of period $ 228,879 $ 85,465

GIBRALTAR INDUSTRIES, INC.



Reconciliation of GAAP and Adjusted Financial Measures



(in thousands, except per share data)



(unaudited) Three Months Ended September 30, 2024 Income before taxes Provision for income taxes Net income Net income per share – diluted As Reported in GAAP Statements $ 45,474 $ 11,435 $ 34,039 $ 1.11 Restructuring Charges (1) 5,106 1,128 3,978 0.13 Senior Leadership Transition, Acquisition and Portfolio Management Related Costs (2) 1,194 276 918 0.03 Adjusted Financial Measures $ 51,774 $ 12,839 $ 38,935 $ 1.27 Residential Renewables Agtech Infrastructure Corporate Consolidated Operating Margin 19.8 % 1.0 % 9.3 % 27.9 % n/a 12.2 % Restructuring Charges (1) — % 5.5 % 0.8 % — % n/a 1.4 % Senior Leadership Transition, Acquisition and Portfolio Management Related Costs (2) 0.1 % — % — % — % n/a 0.3 % Adjusted Operating Margin 19.9 % 6.5 % 10.1 % 27.9 % n/a 13.9 % Income from Operations $ 42,055 $ 825 $ 3,853 $ 6,494 $ (9,229 ) $ 43,998 Restructuring Charges (1) 106 4,641 328 — 31 5,106 Senior Leadership Transition, Acquisition and Portfolio Management Related Costs (2) 195 — — — 817 1,012 Adjusted Income from Operations $ 42,356 $ 5,466 $ 4,181 $ 6,494 $ (8,381 ) $ 50,116 Net Sales & Adjusted Net Sales (3) $ 212,363 $ 84,064 $ 41,527 $ 23,242 $ — $ 361,196 (1) Comprised primarily of exit activities costs associated with 80/20 simplification, lean initiatives and / or discontinued operations. (2) Represents senior leadership transition costs associated with changes in leadership positions, acquisition related expenses including due diligence costs and portfolio management costs resulting from terminated or liquidated businesses. (3) There were no Non-GAAP adjustments to Net Sales in 2024.

GIBRALTAR INDUSTRIES, INC.



Reconciliation of GAAP and Adjusted Financial Measures



(in thousands, except per share data)



(unaudited) Three Months Ended September 30, 2023 Income before taxes Provision for income taxes Net income Net income per share – diluted As Reported in GAAP Statements $ 53,813 $ 14,536 $ 39,277 $ 1.28 Restructuring Charges (1) 5,033 1,232 3,801 0.12 Acquisition Related Items (2) 698 175 523 0.02 Portfolio Management (3) (1,568 ) (450 ) (1,118 ) (0.04 ) Adjusted Financial Measures Previously Reported $ 57,976 $ 15,493 $ 42,483 $ 1.38 Portfolio Management (4) (505 ) (105 ) (400 ) (0.01 ) Adjusted Financial Measures Recast $ 57,471 $ 15,388 $ 42,083 $ 1.37 Residential Renewables Agtech Infrastructure Corporate Consolidated Operating Margin 18.5 % 12.1 % 6.7 % 25.6 % n/a 13.6 % Restructuring Charges (1) 0.3 % 4.2 % — % — % n/a 1.3 % Acquisition Related Items (2) — % 0.4 % — % — % n/a 0.2 % Portfolio Management (3) — % — % (1.3 )% — % n/a (0.1 )% Adjusted Operating Margin Previously Reported 18.8 % 16.7 % 5.6 % 25.6 % n/a 15.0 % Portfolio Management (4) — % 0.2 % — % — % n/a 0.1 % Adjusted Operating Margin Recast 18.8 % 16.9 % 5.6 % 25.6 % n/a 15.1 % Income from Operations $ 42,158 $ 12,907 $ 2,136 $ 6,386 $ (10,397 ) $ 53,190 Restructuring Charges (1) 676 4,385 5 — (33 ) 5,033 Acquisition Related Items (2) 12 457 — — 229 698 Portfolio Management (3) — — (399 ) — 72 (327 ) Adjusted Income from Operations Previously Reported $ 42,846 $ 17,749 $ 1,742 $ 6,386 $ (10,129 ) $ 58,594 Portfolio Management (4) — (603 ) — — — (603 ) Adjusted Income from Operations Recast $ 42,846 $ 17,146 $ 1,742 $ 6,386 $ (10,129 ) $ 57,991 Net Sales $ 227,747 $ 106,362 $ 31,666 $ 24,969 $ — $ 390,744 Portfolio Management (3) — — (780 ) — — (780 ) Adjusted Net Sales Previously Reported $ 227,747 $ 106,362 $ 30,886 $ 24,969 $ — $ 389,964 Portfolio Management (4) — (4,760 ) — — — (4,760 ) Adjusted Net Sales Recast $ 227,747 $ 101,602 $ 30,886 $ 24,969 $ — $ 385,204 (1) Comprised primarily of exit activities costs and impairments of assets associated with 80/20 simplification, lean initiatives and / or discontinued operations and costs associated with new and / or terminated senior leadership positions. (2) Comprised primarily of consulting and legal fees for the acquisition and integration of recent business combinations. (3) Represents the results generated by the Company’s processing business liquidated in 2023. (4) Represents the results generated by the Company’s Japan renewables business sold in 2023.

GIBRALTAR INDUSTRIES, INC.



Reconciliation of GAAP and Adjusted Financial Measures



(in thousands, except per share data)



(unaudited) Nine Months Ended September 30, 2024 Income before taxes Provision for income taxes Net income Net income per share – diluted As Reported in GAAP Statements $ 122,598 $ 31,415 $ 91,183 $ 2.96 Restructuring Charges (1) 10,050 2,356 7,694 0.25 Senior Leadership Transition, Acquisition and Portfolio Management Related Costs (2) 825 (133 ) 958 0.03 Adjusted Financial Measures $ 133,473 $ 33,638 $ 99,835 $ 3.24 Residential Renewables Agtech Infrastructure Corporate Consolidated Operating Margin 19.6 % 1.9 % 7.9 % 25.2 % n/a 11.7 % Restructuring Charges (1) — % 4.4 % 0.4 % — % n/a 1.0 % Senior Leadership Transition, Acquisition and Portfolio Management Related Costs (2) — % 0.1 % — % — % n/a 0.1 % Adjusted Operating Margin 19.6 % 6.4 % 8.4 % 25.2 % n/a 12.9 % Income from Operations $ 119,714 $ 4,116 $ 8,743 $ 17,605 $ (31,975 ) $ 118,203 Restructuring Charges (1) 179 9,359 477 — 35 10,050 Senior Leadership Transition, Acquisition and Portfolio Management Related Costs (2) 195 233 — — 1,044 1,472 Adjusted Income from Operations $ 120,088 $ 13,708 $ 9,220 $ 17,605 $ (30,896 ) $ 129,725 Net Sales & Adjusted Net Sales (3) $ 611,790 $ 214,941 $ 110,062 $ 69,914 $ — $ 1,006,707 (1) Comprised primarily of exit activities costs and impairments of assets associated with 80/20 simplification, lean initiatives and / or discontinued operations. (2) Represents senior leadership transition costs associated with changes in leadership positions, acquisition related expenses including due diligence costs and portfolio management costs resulting from terminated or liquidated businesses. (3) There were no Non-GAAP adjustments to Net Sales in 2024.

