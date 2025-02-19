Gibraltar Announces Fourth Quarter 2024 Financial Results

2024 EPS: GAAP up 24%, Adjusted up 4% on 5% Net Sales Decrease

Strong 2024 Cash Generation of $174 Million

Expands Agtech’s Structures Business with Acquisition of Lane Supply

2025 Guidance: Net Sales $1.40B – $1.45B, GAAP EPS $4.25 - $4.50, Adjusted EPS $4.80 - $5.05

BUFFALO, N.Y.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--$ROCK #ROCK--Gibraltar Industries, Inc. (Nasdaq: ROCK), a leading manufacturer and provider of products and services for the residential, renewable energy, agtech and infrastructure markets, today reported its financial results for the three- and twelve-month periods ended December 31, 2024.

“Fourth quarter results were roughly in line with expectations for each segment with adjusted EPS reaching the top end of the range at $4.25, and net sales reaching $1.31 billion, just under the range. We also generated strong operating cash flow of $174 million for the year. We executed well in Residential, Agtech and Infrastructure, and our Renewables business continued to accelerate through the launch learning curve of its new tracker product line.”

Fourth Quarter 2024 Consolidated Results

($Millions, except EPS) Three Months Ended December 31, 2024 2023 Change 2024 2023 Change Net Sales $302.1 $328.8 (8.1)% Adjusted Net Sales $302.1 $327.9 (7.9)% Net Income $46.2 $19.4 138.1% Adjusted Net Income $31.0 $26.3 17.9% Diluted EPS $1.50 $0.63 138.1% Adjusted Diluted EPS $1.01 $0.86 17.4%

GAAP and adjusted net sales decreased 8.1% and 7.9% respectively, driven primarily by ongoing industry headwinds impacting the Renewables business, and continued slowness in the Residential market.

GAAP net income more than doubled to $46.2 million, or $1.50 per share, and adjusted net income increased 17.9% to $31.0 million, or $1.01 per share. During the quarter, Gibraltar divested its residential electronic locker business.

Adjusted measures exclude charges for restructuring initiatives, acquisition-related items, senior leadership transition costs, and portfolio management actions including the gain on sale of the electronic locker business, as further described in the appended reconciliation of adjusted financial measures.

Fourth Quarter Segment Results

Residential

($Millions) Three Months Ended December 31, 2024 2023 Change 2024 2023 Change Net Sales $170.7 $179.3 (4.8)% Adjusted Net Sales $170.7 $179.3 (4.8)% Operating Income $29.1 $27.4 6.2% Adjusted Operating Income $29.5 $31.5 (6.3)% Operating Margin 17.0% 15.3% 170 bps Adjusted Operating Margin 17.3% 17.5% (20) bps

Net sales decreased 4.8% driven by ongoing market softness reflected in customer point-of-sale results being down 3%-4% across product categories sold in various local / regional markets. Sales were also impacted by 80/20 PLS initiatives on safety harness and drywall metals product lines. Delays in the transition of new business awarded in 2024 also impacted net sales in the quarter, but order activity for our building accessories products has been accelerating since the beginning of the year. New products launched in the second half of 2024 are also gaining momentum and will contribute to growth in 2025.

Operating margin decreased slightly primarily related to volume and product mix, but overall execution, price/cost management, and 80/20 initiatives delivered solid results.

Renewables

($Millions) Three Months Ended December 31, 2024 2023 Change 2024 2023 Change Net Sales $70.5 $87.7 (19.6)% Adjusted Net Sales $70.5 $86.8 (18.8)% Operating Income $(0.8) $9.1 (108.8)% Adjusted Operating Income $5.1 $11.7 (56.4)% Operating Margin (1.1)% 10.3% (1140)bps Adjusted Operating Margin 7.2% 13.5% (630)bps

As expected, net sales and new bookings were suppressed as experienced in the third quarter as customers focused on completing panel installations ahead of the December 3, 2024 deadline related to the June 2024 expiration of the Presidential Proclamation. New contract signings were pushed into January which impacted backlog in the 4th quarter, down 32%, however, since the start of 2025, new bookings have accelerated and are up 33% versus prior year.

GAAP and adjusted operating margins were impacted by the ramp of and product mix shift toward the recently launched 1P tracker product along with lower volumes while navigating through the abovementioned deadline. GAAP results were further impacted by a $5.3 million non-cash charge for the discontinuation of legacy RBI tradenames in this segment. Although net sales were down 16.2% from the third quarter, adjusted operating margins improved sequentially by 70 basis points from improved operating efficiencies associated with the new tracker product launch.

Agtech

($Millions) Three Months Ended December 31, 2024 2023 Change 2024 2023 Change Net Sales $42.7 $42.4 0.7% Adjusted Net Sales $42.7 $42.4 0.7% Operating Income $2.3 $(4.3) NMF Adjusted Operating Income $8.3 $(1.4) NMF Operating Margin 5.4% (10.1)% 1550 bps Adjusted Operating Margin 19.4% (3.3)% 2270 bps

Net sales increased 1% despite project start dates moving from the fourth quarter into first and second quarters of 2025. Demand continues to grow with over $45 million of new orders booked since January 1st with a strong pipeline of opportunities in process. The move of new project signings from the fourth quarter into 2025 resulted in fourth quarter backlog being down 23%.

GAAP and adjusted operating income were driven by strong execution and business mix as well as a benefit from a customer payment received that was written off in the prior year’s quarter. Excluding this payment, operating margins expanded 1,000 basis points to approximately 15%. GAAP results were further impacted by a $6.0 million non-cash charge for the discontinuation of legacy RBI tradenames in this segment.

Infrastructure

($Millions) Three Months Ended December 31, 2024 2023 Change 2024 2023 Change Net Sales $18.1 $19.4 (6.7)% Adjusted Net Sales $18.1 $19.4 (6.7)% Operating Income $3.7 $3.6 2.8% Adjusted Operating Income $3.7 $3.6 2.8% Operating Margin 20.4% 18.6% 180 bps Adjusted Operating Margin 20.4% 18.6% 180 bps

Net sales decreased by 6.7%, impacted by the timing on a large project in the prior year. Backlog increased 10% on strong conversion of bid volume. Demand and quoting remain robust, supported by ongoing investment at the federal and state levels.

Operating margins increased 180 basis points, driven by a favorable mix shift and continued strong operating execution.

Gibraltar Adds Lane Supply Inc to Agtech’s Structures Business

On February 11, 2024, Gibraltar acquired Lane Supply, Inc., an industry leader in the design, manufacture, and installation of structural canopies serving the convenience store, travel center, food retail, EV charging stations, and quick serve restaurant markets for $120 million in cash, subject to customary working capital and other adjustments. During 2024, Lane recorded revenue and adjusted EBITDA of approximately $112.2 million and $16.7 million, respectively. The transaction is expected to be immediately accretive to earnings.

Business Outlook

Mr. Bosway concluded, “For 2025, we expect to deliver growth, solid margin expansion, and strong cash flow generation across the business. We expect participation gains to support growth in our existing businesses, our renewables business to improve execution, and solid growth and margin contribution from the addition of Lane Supply in the Agtech segment.”

Gibraltar is providing its guidance for earnings for the full year 2025. Consolidated net sales are expected to range between $1.40 billion and $1.45 billion, compared to $1.31 billion in 2024. GAAP EPS is expected to range between $4.25 and $4.50, compared to $4.46 in 2024, and adjusted EPS is expected to range between $4.80 and $5.05, compared to $4.25 in 2024.

Fourth Quarter 2024 Conference Call Details

About Gibraltar

Gibraltar is a leading manufacturer and provider of products and services for the residential, renewable energy, agtech, and infrastructure markets. Gibraltar’s mission, to make life better for people and the planet, is fueled by advancing the disciplines of engineering, science, and technology. Gibraltar is innovating to reshape critical markets in comfortable living, sustainable power, and productive growing throughout North America. For more please visit www.gibraltar1.com.

Forward-Looking Statements

Certain information set forth in this news release, other than historical statements, contains “forward-looking statements” within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995 that are based, in whole or in part, on current expectations, estimates, forecasts, and projections about the Company’s business, and management’s beliefs about future operations, results, and financial position. These statements are not guarantees of future performance and are subject to a number of risk factors, uncertainties, and assumptions. Actual events, performance, or results could differ materially from the anticipated events, performance, or results expressed or implied by such forward-looking statements. Factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from current expectations include, among other things, the availability and pricing of principal raw materials and component parts, supply chain challenges causing project delays and field operations inefficiencies and disruptions, the loss of any key customers, adverse effects of inflation, the ability to continue to improve operating margins, the ability to generate order flow and sales and increase backlog; the ability to translate backlog into net sales, other general economic conditions and conditions in the particular markets in which we operate, changes in spending due to laws and government incentives, such as the Infrastructure Investment and Jobs Act, changes in customer demand and capital spending, competitive factors and pricing pressures, the ability to develop and launch new products in a cost-effective manner, the ability to realize synergies from newly acquired businesses, disruptions to IT systems, the impact of trade and regulation (including the latest Department of Commerce’s solar panel anti-circumvention investigation, the Auxin Solar challenge to the Presidential waiver of tariffs, deadline to install certain modules under the waiver, and the Uyghur Forced Labor Prevention Act (UFLPA)), rebates, credits and incentives and variations in government spending and ability to derive expected benefits from restructuring, productivity initiatives, liquidity enhancing actions, and other cost reduction actions. Before making any investment decisions regarding the company, we strongly advise you to read the section entitled “Risk Factors” in the most recent annual report on Form 10-K which can be accessed under the “SEC Filings” link of the “Investor Info” page of the website at www.Gibraltar1.com. The Company undertakes no obligation to update any forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise, except as may be required by applicable law or regulation.

Adjusted Financial Measures

To supplement Gibraltar’s consolidated financial statements presented on a GAAP basis, Gibraltar also presented certain adjusted financial measures in this news release and its quarterly conference call, including adjusted net sales, adjusted operating income and margin, adjusted net income, adjusted earnings per share (EPS), free cash flow and adjusted earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation and amortization (Adjusted EBITDA), each a non-GAAP financial measure. Adjusted net sales reflects the removal of net sales associated with the Processing business, which has been liquidated and the Japan renewables business which was sold on December 1, 2023. Adjusted net income, operating income and margin exclude special charges consisting of restructuring costs (primarily comprised of exit activities costs and impairment of both tangible and intangible assets associated with 80/20 simplification, lean initiatives and / or discontinued products), senior leadership transition costs (associated with new and / or terminated senior executive roles), acquisition related costs (legal and consulting fees for recent business acquisitions), and portfolio management (which includes the recent gain on sale of the electronic locker business and operating results generated by the processing business which was liquidated in 2023 and the Japan renewables business which was sold in 2023). These special charges are excluded since they may not be considered directly related to the Company’s ongoing business operations. The aforementioned exclusions along with other adjustments to other income below operating profit are excluded from adjusted EPS. Adjusted EBITDA further excludes interest, taxes, depreciation, amortization and stock compensation expense. In evaluating its business, the Company considers and uses these non-GAAP financial measures as supplemental measures of its operating performance. Free cash flow is operating cash flow less capital expenditures and the related margin is free cash flow divided by net sales. The Company believes that the presentation of adjusted measures and free cash flow provides meaningful supplemental data to investors, as well as management, that are indicative of the Company’s core operating results and facilitates comparison of operating results across reporting periods as well as comparison with other companies. Adjusted EBITDA and free cash flow are also useful measures of the Company’s ability to service debt and adjusted EBITDA is one of the measures used for determining the Company’s debt covenant compliance.

Adjustments to the most directly comparable financial measures presented on a GAAP basis are quantified in the reconciliation of adjusted financial measures provided in the supplemental financial schedules that accompany this news release. These adjusted measures should not be viewed as a substitute for the Company’s GAAP results and may be different than adjusted measures used by other companies and the Company’s presentation of non-GAAP financial measures should not be construed as an inference that the Company’s future results will be unaffected by unusual or non-recurring items.

Reconciliations of non-GAAP measures related to full-year 2025 guidance have not been provided due to the unreasonable efforts it would take to provide such reconciliations due to the high variability, complexity and uncertainty with respect to forecasting and quantifying certain amounts that are necessary for such reconciliations.

GIBRALTAR INDUSTRIES, INC. CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF INCOME (in thousands, except per share data) (unaudited) Three Months Ended

December 31, Twelve Months Ended

December 31, 2024 2023 2024 2023 Net sales $ 302,057 $ 328,811 $ 1,308,764 $ 1,377,736 Cost of sales 224,016 245,897 956,936 1,015,770 Gross profit 78,041 82,914 351,828 361,966 Selling, general, and administrative expense 41,921 54,025 197,505 207,440 Intangible asset impairment 11,300 3,797 11,300 3,797 Income from operations 24,820 25,092 143,023 150,729 Interest (income) expense, net (1,995 ) (214 ) (6,171 ) 3,002 Other (income) expense (24,512 ) 681 (24,731 ) (1,265 ) Income before taxes 51,327 24,625 173,925 148,992 Provision for income taxes 5,170 5,191 36,585 38,459 Net income $ 46,157 $ 19,434 $ 137,340 $ 110,533 Net earnings per share: Basic $ 1.52 $ 0.64 $ 4.50 $ 3.61 Diluted $ 1.50 $ 0.63 $ 4.46 $ 3.59 Weighted average shares outstanding: Basic 30,464 30,523 30,538 30,626 Diluted 30,697 30,724 30,769 30,785

GIBRALTAR INDUSTRIES, INC. CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS (in thousands, except per share data) December 31,

2024 December 31,

2023 (unaudited) Assets Current assets: Cash and cash equivalents $ 269,480 $ 99,426 Trade receivables, net of allowance of $3,394 and $5,351, respectively 169,350 172,736 Costs in excess of billings, net 34,570 51,814 Inventories, net 138,140 120,503 Prepaid expenses and other current assets 39,792 17,772 Total current assets 651,332 462,251 Property, plant, and equipment, net 109,820 107,603 Operating lease assets 45,021 44,918 Goodwill 507,419 513,383 Acquired intangibles 103,882 125,980 Other assets 1,936 2,316 $ 1,419,410 $ 1,256,451 Liabilities and Stockholders’ Equity Current liabilities: Accounts payable $ 117,408 $ 92,124 Accrued expenses 95,664 88,719 Billings in excess of costs 41,790 44,735 Total current liabilities 254,862 225,578 Deferred income taxes 56,655 57,103 Non-current operating lease liabilities 35,125 35,989 Other non-current liabilities 24,734 22,783 Stockholders’ equity: Preferred stock, $0.01 par value; authorized 10,000 shares; none outstanding — — Common stock, $0.01 par value; authorized 100,000 shares; 34,313 and 34,219 shares issued and outstanding in 2024 and 2023 343 342 Additional paid-in capital 343,583 332,621 Retained earnings 875,851 738,511 Accumulated other comprehensive loss (5,326 ) (2,114 ) Cost of 3,960 and 3,778 common shares held in treasury in 2024 and 2023 (166,417 ) (154,362 ) Total stockholders’ equity 1,048,034 914,998 $ 1,419,410 $ 1,256,451

GIBRALTAR INDUSTRIES, INC. CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF CASH FLOWS (in thousands) (unaudited) Twelve Months Ended

December 31, 2024 2023 Cash Flows from Operating Activities Net income $ 137,340 $ 110,533 Adjustments to reconcile net income to net cash provided by operating activities: Depreciation and amortization 27,312 27,378 Intangible asset impairment 11,300 3,797 Stock compensation expense 10,963 9,750 Gain on sale of business (25,265 ) — Exit activity costs, non-cash 31 2,771 (Benefit of) provision for deferred income taxes (486 ) 10,800 Other, net 5,865 12,492 Changes in operating assets and liabilities net of effects from acquisitions: Trade receivables and costs in excess of billings 17,914 (15,375 ) Inventories (18,623 ) 45,908 Other current assets and other assets (22,515 ) 514 Accounts payable 26,528 (14,387 ) Accrued expenses and other non-current liabilities 3,900 24,295 Net cash provided by operating activities 174,264 218,476 Cash Flows from Investing Activities Acquisitions, net of cash acquired — (9,863 ) Purchases of property, plant, and equipment, net (19,930 ) (13,906 ) Net proceeds from sale of business 28,474 8,047 Net cash provided by (used in) investing activities 8,544 (15,722 ) Cash Flows from Financing Activities Proceeds from long-term debt — 50,000 Long-term debt payments — (141,000 ) Purchase of common stock at market prices (12,189 ) (29,329 ) Net cash used in financing activities (12,189 ) (120,329 ) Effect of exchange rate changes on cash (565 ) (607 ) Net increase in cash and cash equivalents 170,054 81,818 Cash and cash equivalents at beginning of year 99,426 17,608 Cash and cash equivalents at end of year $ 269,480 $ 99,426

GIBRALTAR INDUSTRIES, INC. Reconciliation of GAAP and Adjusted Financial Measures (in thousands, except per share data) (unaudited) Three Months Ended December 31, 2024 Income

before taxes Provision for

income taxes Net income Net income

per share -

diluted As Reported in GAAP Statements $ 51,327 $ 5,170 $ 46,157 $ 1.50 Restructuring Charges (1) 1,011 382 629 0.02 Senior Leadership Transition, Acquisition and Portfolio Management Related Costs (2) (24,154 ) 141 (24,295 ) (0.79 ) Intangible Asset Impairment (3) 11,300 2,825 8,475 0.28 Adjusted Financial Measures $ 39,484 $ 8,518 $ 30,966 $ 1.01 Residential Renewables Agtech Infrastructure Corporate Consolidated Operating Margin 17.0 % (1.1 )% 5.4 % 20.4 % n/a 8.2 % Restructuring Charges (1) 0.3 % 0.8 % — % — % n/a 0.3 % Senior Leadership Transition, Acquisition and Portfolio Management Related Costs (2) — % — % — % — % n/a 0.4 % Intangible Asset Impairment (3) — % 7.5 % 14.0 % — % n/a 3.7 % Adjusted Operating Margin 17.3 % 7.2 % 19.4 % 20.4 % n/a 12.7 % Income from Operations $ 29,070 $ (767 ) $ 2,297 $ 3,690 $ (9,470 ) $ 24,820 Restructuring Charges (1) 427 536 — — 48 1,011 Senior Leadership Transition, Acquisition and Portfolio Management Related Costs (2) — — — — 1,163 1,163 Intangible Asset Impairment (3) — 5,300 6,000 — — 11,300 Adjusted Income from Operations $ 29,497 $ 5,069 $ 8,297 $ 3,690 $ (8,259 ) $ 38,294 Net Sales & Adjusted Net Sales (4) $ 170,729 $ 70,464 $ 42,749 $ 18,115 $ — $ 302,057 (1) Comprised primarily of exit activities costs and impairments of assets associated with 80/20 simplification, lean initiatives and / or discontinued operations. (2) Represents senior leadership transition costs associated with changes in leadership positions, acquisition related expenses including due diligence costs and portfolio management costs resulting from terminated or liquidated businesses, including the ($25.3M) gain on sale of the residential electronic locker business. (3) Represents write off of indefinite-lived trademarks. (4) There were no adjustments to Net Sales in 2024.

GIBRALTAR INDUSTRIES, INC. Reconciliation of GAAP and Adjusted Financial Measures (in thousands, except per share data) (unaudited) Three Months Ended December 31, 2023 Income

before taxes Provision for

income taxes Net income Net income

per share -

diluted As Reported in GAAP Statements $ 24,625 $ 5,191 $ 19,434 $ 0.63 Restructuring Charges (1) 9,293 2,354 6,939 0.23 Portfolio Management & Acquisition Related Items (2) 636 994 (358 ) (0.01 ) Adjusted Financial Measures Previously Reported $ 34,554 $ 8,539 $ 26,015 $ 0.85 Portfolio Management (4) 245 (57 ) 302 0.01 Adjusted Financial Measures Recast $ 34,799 $ 8,482 $ 26,317 $ 0.86 Residential Renewables Agtech Infrastructure Corporate Consolidated Operating Margin 15.3 % 10.3 % (10.1 )% 18.6 % n/a 7.6 % Restructuring Charges (1) 2.2 % 2.4 % 7.5 % — % n/a 2.9 % Portfolio Management & Acquisition Related Items (3) — % 0.4 % (0.8 )% — % n/a — % Adjusted Operating Margin Previously Reported 17.5 % 13.1 % (3.3 )% 18.6 % n/a 10.5 % Portfolio Management (4) — % 0.4 % — % — % n/a 0.1 % Adjusted Operating Margin Recast 17.5 % 13.5 % (3.3 )% 18.6 % n/a 10.6 % Income from Operations $ 27,442 $ 9,076 $ (4,277 ) $ 3,601 $ (10,750 ) $ 25,092 Restructuring Charges (1) 4,021 2,075 3,196 — 1 9,293 Portfolio Management & Acquisition Related Items (3) — 331 (339 ) — 1 (7 ) Adjusted Income from Operations Previously Reported $ 31,463 $ 11,482 $ (1,420 ) $ 3,601 $ (10,748 ) $ 34,378 Portfolio Management (4) — 259 — — — 259 Adjusted Income from Operations Recast $ 31,463 $ 11,741 $ (1,420 ) $ 3,601 $ (10,748 ) $ 34,637 Net Sales & Adjusted Net Sales Previously Reported (5) $ 179,327 $ 87,712 $ 42,421 $ 19,351 $ — $ 328,811 Portfolio Management (4) — (933 ) — — — (933 ) Adjusted Net Sales Recast $ 179,327 $ 86,779 $ 42,421 $ 19,351 $ — $ 327,878 (1) Comprised primarily of exit activities costs and impairments of assets associated with 80/20 simplification, lean initiatives and / or discontinued operations (2) Comprised primarily of consulting and legal fees for the acquisition and integration of recent business combinations, along with the results generated by the processing business liquidated in 2023 and the loss on the sale of the Japan renewables business sold in 2023. (3) Comprised primarily of consulting and legal fees for the acquisition and integration of recent business combinations, along with the results generated by the processing business liquidated in 2023. (4) Represents the results generated by the Japan renewables business sold in 2023. (5) There were no adjustments to Net Sales Previously Reported for the three months ended December 31, 2023.

