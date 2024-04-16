Giada De Laurentiis Announces New Giadzy Membership Community

The Italian-inspired lifestyle and e-commerce platform Giadzy launches The Membership, a VIP program offering exclusive shopping opportunities, new recipes, live cooking demonstrations with Giada, and much more

LOS ANGELES–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Today, renowned chef and Emmy award-winning television personality Giada De Laurentiis is redefining the culinary commerce landscape by announcing the launch of The Membership, an exclusive VIP program for her beloved la dolce vita-inspired e-commerce brand Giadzy. The go-to resource for at-home chefs and culinary enthusiasts, Giadzy offers thoughtfully sourced pantry items, fine foods, and regional kitchen products from Italy hand-selected by De Laurentiis herself, as well as original curated recipes and content. This new membership launch solidifies the nine-time New York Times bestselling cookbook author’s positioning as a pioneer in the evolution of culinary e-commerce through storytelling and consumer engagement.









For $9 a month ($70 annually), Giadzy’s new all-access VIP membership provides unlimited access to a consistently updated library of more than 1,500 Italian-inspired recipes, monthly livestream events with Giada, curated travel guides to the most enchanting destinations in Italy, special behind-the-scenes video content such as the making of Giada’s forthcoming cookbook, shipping benefits, a VIP community space for conversation and connection, and early access to popular products including new Giadzy pasta shapes and limited-edition products coming this summer. Bringing consumers closer to Giada and her passion for the Italian way of living, The Membership will ultimately foster a sense of community and culinary exploration amongst subscribers.

“I’m so excited to begin building this community,” said Giada De Laurentiis. “The Membership is an invitation to my fans and Giadzy customers to create a closer relationship where we can share experiences and stories with each other. As Giadzy continues to grow, The Membership is key to maintaining the personal connection that has been so important to me throughout my career.”

Timed to the launch of The Membership, on April 25th, Giada will announce a once-in-a-lifetime, curated Italian vacation giveaway. The winner will stay at luxurious Anantara Hotels in Rome and the Amalfi coast, enjoy a hand-selected meal at one of Giada’s favorite restaurants, and have a custom walking tour of Giada’s favorite restaurants with a local culinary expert. Open to all who enter from April 25th to May 9th, The Membership subscribers have the extra benefit of ten entries versus one for non-members, and additional information and entry details can be found on Giadzy.com.

Membership Benefits Include:

**Unlimited Access to the Giadzy Recipe Library:** Dive into a vast collection of more than 1,500 Italian-inspired recipes for every occasion. Easily search by dietary need or cook time and save favorites for quick reference. With multiple new recipes added weekly, members can continuously expand their culinary repertoire.

**Monthly Livestream Experiences with Giada:** Connect with Giada on a personal level through monthly livestream experiences. These intimate sessions will feature cooking demonstrations, masterclasses on entertaining, Q&As, and more.

**Exclusive Videos:** Access an on-demand library of step-by-step recipe demonstration videos that guide Members through the creation of delicious dishes, enhancing their cooking skills and confidence in the kitchen.

**Exclusive and Early Access Products:** Members will receive invitations to shop limited-edition products before the general public, ensuring they have access to the latest and most exclusive offerings.

**Free Standard Shipping:** Enjoy complimentary standard shipping on all orders, making it easier for Members to enjoy their favorite Italian products from the Giadzy shop.

**Holiday Menus and Recipe Collections:** Elevate your celebrations with carefully curated menus and recipe collections for holidays and special occasions. Giadzy's expert curation ensures that Members can create memorable dining experiences for their loved ones.

**Insider Travel Guides to Italy:** Plan your next trip or embark on a virtual journey through Italy with insider guides to all of the country's most desirable destinations. Explore the rich cultural and culinary tapestry of Italy's unique regions with Giadzy's personalized recommendations.

To become a Giadzy Member and start the la dolce vita-inspired lifestyle, visit Giadzy.com.

ABOUT GIADZY

Launched in 2016 by Emmy award-winning personality Giada De Laurentiis, Giadzy is a lifestyle and e-commerce platform that brings the best of Italy – including its least-known yet most delicious food products – directly to your home. Along with Italy-inspired lifestyle tips on entertaining and food, and blogs covering wellness, beauty, and style, Giadzy showcases a wide range of pantry products, personally curated by De Laurentiis including Giadzy’s own line of specialty products, from mostly small, family-owned producers whose goods are only available in certain regions of Italy. Visit the site at giadzy.com. Follow on Facebook, Twitter, Instagram, Pinterest, YouTube and TikTok.

GIADA DE LAURENTIIS

Giada De Laurentiis is the Emmy award-winning television personality of Food Network’s Everyday Italian, Giada at Home, Giada’s Weekend Getaways, Giada In Paradise, Giada In Italy, Giada’s Holiday Handbook, Giada Entertains, Giada On The Beach, a judge on Food Network Star and Winner Cake All, a NBC Today Show contributor, and a successful restaurateur with restaurants GIADA and Pronto by Giada in Las Vegas, as well as Luna By Giada in Scottsdale. She is the author of nine New York Times bestselling cookbooks, including her most recent, Giada’s Italy, in addition to her children’s book series, Recipe for Adventure. Giada launched the lifestyle and e-commerce platform, Giadzy.com in 2017, which showcases new recipes, entertaining and travel tips, and videos, along with a range of kitchen products. With an impressive background of culinary training from Le Cordon Bleu in Paris and a unique, personable charm, she is a globally revered celebrity chef who continues to prove her skill and accessibility.

