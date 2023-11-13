Ghost Autonomy CEO to Present at the Financial Times Future of AI Summit on the Implication of Multi-modal LLMs

Session to Explore How Multi-modal Large Language Models are Dramatically Expanding the Applications for AI in Everyday Life

LONDON–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Ghost Autonomy, a pioneer in scalable autonomy software for consumer cars, announced today that John Hayes, the company’s founder and CEO, will be presenting at the Financial Times Future of AI Summit, exploring the new capabilities of multi-modal large language models (MLLMs). Taking place November 15-16, 2023, in London, the Summit will feature discussions for a cross-sector audience of strategy, innovation, technology and business function leaders charged with integrating, scaling and commercializing AI.





What: New multi-modal LLMs can process, understand and draw conclusions from diverse inputs like video, images and sounds, expanding beyond simple text inputs and opening up an entirely new set of use cases across industries such as medicine, legal, automotive and more. During a 20-minute presentation titled “ Transforming AI tech and innovation into a market-ready product,” John will discuss what MLLMs are, what areas of technology are most likely and least likely to be impacted by the explosion of LLM capabilities and what these new models mean for the application of AI to new use cases. The session will explore the biggest hurdles companies need to overcome when using new LLMs and MLLMs as well as where the models still need to improve. John will share insights on what he believes will be the first commercialized applications, and how highly regulated, safety critical industries like medicine, law and autonomous driving might bring them to market.

When: Wednesday, November 15, at 4-4:20 PM GMT +0 / 8-8:20 AM PT

Where: Financial Times Future of AI Summit, 155 Bishopsgate, London, England

Who: John Hayes is CEO and founder of autonomous vehicle software innovator Ghost Autonomy. Prior to Ghost, John founded Pure Storage, taking the company public (PSTG, $11 billion market cap) in 2015. As Pure’s chief architect, he harnessed the consumer industry’s transition to flash storage (including the iPhone and MacBook Air) to reimagine the enterprise data center, inventing blazing fast flash storage solutions now run by the world’s largest cloud and ecommerce providers, financial and healthcare institutions, science and research organizations, and governments. Like Pure, Ghost uses software to achieve near-perfect reliability and re-defines simplicity and efficiency with commodity consumer hardware.

About Ghost Autonomy

Ghost makes autonomous driving software for the next generation of consumer cars. It is a software partner to automakers, accelerating new applications of artificial intelligence to help realize the software-defined vehicle. Ghost is pioneering the use of multi-modal large language models (MLLMs) in autonomy. This new software architecture applies the powerful human-like reasoning of large models to the driving task, enabling autonomous vehicles to understand and navigate the long tail of complex driving scenarios, even those never seen before. Ghost was founded in 2017 by John Hayes, who previously co-founded Pure Storage, taking the company public in 2015. Ghost is based in Mountain View, CA with additional offices in Detroit, Dallas and Sydney.

