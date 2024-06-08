GFOA 2024: Euna Solutions to Highlight New Partnerships and Showcase Product Innovations for Public Sector Financial Management

Euna representatives to discuss new partnerships for enhancing strategic planning and budgeting and provide walk-throughs of solutions for budgeting, grants and payments

WHAT:



Euna Solutions® will discuss its newest strategic partnerships and showcase its latest innovations in solutions for government budgeting, grants, and payments at the upcoming Government Finance Officers Association (GFOA) 118th Annual Conference. Euna will host a booth, #509; the Euna team will provide hands-on walk-throughs of its solutions, including its newest tool, Strategic Budgeting by Euna Budget, to demonstrate how they can optimize financial operations; tech industry veteran and Euna CEO Tom Amburgey will attend and be available for questions.

Strategic Partnerships

Funkhouser & Associates: Euna is partnering with Mark Funkhouser, former mayor and public administration expert, to offer innovative solutions that bridge the gap between strategic planning and fiscal management. The new partnership aims to help state and local governments integrate strategic planning into their annual budgeting process, making governance more effective and forward-thinking.

Polco: Euna is partnering with Polco, a civic engagement and analytics company, to transform public budgeting by combining Euna’s innovative budgeting platforms with Polco’s community engagement tools. By seamlessly blending Euna’s strategic financial management tools with Polco’s advanced analytics and AI, the new integrated solutions enhance budget transparency and ensure fiscal decisions are data-driven and aligned with community needs.

Product Demonstrations

Euna Budget: With new automation features, Euna’s Budget Book Studio now enables the creation of various financial documents beyond the budget book, including strategic plans and ACFR templates. Residents and stakeholders can easily access and view their government’s budget book, whether on their desktop, mobile or as a printed PDF. Euna Budget’s Strategic Budgeting offering – the first of its kind for state and local governments – enables finance leaders to easily create and publish their strategic plans and connect them to the annual budget.

Euna Grants: The Euna Grants team will be on hand to walk attendees through Euna’s end-to-end grant management system designed for public sector finance officers. The system includes integrated compliance and financial tracking capabilities and a post-award management system, which is essential for governments reporting on the utilization and allocation of federal grant funds after the pandemic.

Euna Payments: Euna Payment’s Cashiering offering is a point-of-sale solution that integrates seamlessly with existing systems, centralizing transactions to simplify in-person payments. The Euna team will showcase the new PayLink feature within Cashiering that enables cashiers to process credit card and check transactions by phone within PCI compliance. PayLink sends a prepared shopping cart from the Cashiering software directly to customers via SMS or email, facilitating payments from their computer or smartphone.

WHEN & WHERE:



Sunday-Wednesday, June 9-12, 2024



Orange County Convention Center, Orlando, Fla.



Booth #509

Euna Coffee Bar & Lounge



Sunday, June 9: 9:30 a.m. – 1:30 p.m.



Monday, June 10: 11 a.m. – 2:30 p.m.



Tuesday, June 11: 10 a.m. – 2 p.m.

Happy Hour Cocktail Reception



Monday, June 10: 3 p.m. – 4:30 p.m.

