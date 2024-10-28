Home Business Wire GETTRX To Enhance In-Person Payment Capabilities with Aevi
Business Wire

GETTRX To Enhance In-Person Payment Capabilities with Aevi

di Business Wire

Through integration into Aevi’s cloud-based platform, customers will gain unified payment solutions, paving the way for future growth.

TORRANCE, Calif.–(BUSINESS WIRE)–GETTRX, an end-to-end, fully white-label capable payment platform, announced a partnership with Aevi, the leading platform provider for in-person payment orchestration. This collaboration will allow GETTRX to enhance its payment platform by offering a flexible and modern in-person payment solution to its diverse customer base.


The integration into Aevi’s open, cloud-based global payment orchestration platform allows GETTRX to effectively support an even more diverse range of merchants, ISVs, agents, and ISOs with a single unified solution for both in-store and online transactions.

“Aevi’s in-person payment stack pairs perfectly with the all-in-one online payment experience of the GETTRX One platform. With this partnership, agents, ISOs, and ISVs can offer omnichannel payments to any business looking to provide a sophisticated and seamless solution to its customers. One intuitive place for the payment experience is the future of business, and Aevi and GETTRX are setting the standard in the industry.”

Roberto Sato, President & CIO, GETTRX

“We’re excited to partner with GETTRX, they’ve really invested in building out a platform that delivers a best-in-class payment experience. With the Aevi in-person payment stack we are able to complement their existing card not present offering and enable GETTRX to continue to deliver a consistent and unified experience through a single solution. This is where the industry is headed and GETTRX is leading the way.”

Alex Benjamin, Head of Business Development, Aevi

GETTRX combines a customer-centric approach with a technology-first mindset. This partnership with Aevi enhances this by providing advanced, global payment solutions that support and grow the business. Together, they are committed to delivering tailored, innovative services that meet customer needs and drive future success.

Contacts

info@GETTRX.com
888.775.1500

