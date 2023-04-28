Getting Better Together – CORSAIR Announces Multi-Year Partnership With Top Gaming Streamer NICKMERCS

MILPITAS, Calif.–(BUSINESS WIRE)–$CRSR–CORSAIR® (NASDAQ: CRSR), a world leader in high-performance gear for gamers and content creators, today announced a multi-year partnership with world-famous gaming streamer Nick “NICKMERCS” Kolcheff. One of gaming’s most recognizable personalities and Twitch’s most subscribed gamer playing competitive, modern titles, NICKMERCS and his loyal MFAM community consistently deliver high-energy streams and engaging content for fans around the world.





Extending across all of CORSAIR’s sub brands, the partnership will see NICKMERCS play and stream exclusively using performance gaming gear from CORSAIR, elite controllers from SCUF GAMING, streaming hardware from Elgato and gaming PCs from Origin PC. The partnership goes far beyond hardware exclusivity though, with substantial collaboration in new product development, merchandising, and community activations.

“This isn’t just a passive deal, I’m here to get to work,” said Nick ‘NICKMERCS” Kolcheff. “Not only will I start rocking the best gear gaming has to offer, but I have a lot to say on what makes a truly elite product and gaming experience. I can’t wait to introduce all the cool stuff we’re working on to the MFAM, and beyond. This one is for them!”

A trailblazer in the world of competitive gaming, Nick “NICKMERCS” Kolcheff has redefined what’s possible for a streaming personality. Having collaborated with major brands such as UFC, Under Armour and the NFL, Nick’s footprint extends across genres and sports in a way that few others can match. With a following that continues to grow beyond 15 million, the NICKMERCs community, known as the MFAM, drives his content, with an average viewership of 60,000 tuning in daily. From Fortnite, to Call of Duty Warzone and most recently Apex Legends, Nick is one of gaming’s only cross-title superstars and with that, brings a unique blend of charisma and competitiveness to his community. His large-scale, in-person events including the MFAM BBQ (Tampa, ‘22) and the MFAM Central (San Diego, ‘23) are recognized industry wide for providing immersive, fan-first experiences in service of keeping his audience connected with him, and each other.

“We’re delighted to welcome a gamer of Nick’s caliber to CORSAIR” said Andy Paul, CEO and founder, CORSAIR. “We believe in partnering with the best gamers and creators, and Nick is one of the world’s best gamers and has a huge online following. Working with Nick and his community will help introduce hundreds of thousands of gamers to the full CORSAIR product range, and will provide unique insights on product features and help us make the best gaming peripherals.”

Web Pages

To learn more about the CORSAIR partnership with NICKMERCS, please visit:



https://pr.cor.sr/NICKMERCS_PR

About CORSAIR

CORSAIR (NASDAQ:CRSR) is a leading global developer and manufacturer of high-performance gear and technology for gamers, content creators, and PC enthusiasts. From award-winning PC components and peripherals, to premium streaming equipment, smart ambient lighting, and esports coaching services, CORSAIR delivers a full ecosystem of products that work together to enable everyone, from casual gamers to committed professionals, to perform at their very best.

Copyright © 2023 Corsair Memory, Inc. All rights reserved. CORSAIR and the sails logo are registered trademarks of CORSAIR in the United States and/or other countries All other company and/or product names may be trade names, trademarks, and/or registered trademarks of the respective owners with which they are associated. Features, pricing, availability, and specifications are subject to change without notice.

CORSAIR/Elgato PR Contacts

Region Representative Contact Information Snr. Director – Corporate Comms Harry Butler harry.butler@corsair.com PR – USA and Canada Justin Ocbina justin.ocbina@corsair.com Andrew Williams andrew.r.williams@corsair.com PR – UK Pascal Bregeon pascal.bregeon@corsair.com Zak Storey zak.storey@corsair.com PR – Scandinavia & Benelux Gabriel Begorgis gabriel.begorgis@corsair.com PR – DACH Yannick Friedsam yannick.friedsam@corsair.com Stefan Quiring stefan.quiring@corsair.com PR – Italy Davide Salvioni davide.salvioni@corsair.com PR – MENA & Turkey Tarek Hamdy tarek.hamdy@corsair.com PR – CEE Cezary Gorny cezary.gorny@corsair.com PR – Spain and Portugal Noelia Colino noelia.colino@corsair.com PR – France Clemence Garcia clemence.garcia@corsair.com PR – China Manfrid Zhang manfrid.zhang@corsair.com PR – SEA Punpanit Mekvibul punpanit.m@corsair.com PR – Vietnam Phuong Doan phuong.doan@corsair.com PR – South Korea, Taiwan, HK Zack Chang zack.chang@corsair.com PR – Japan Fuyuhata Jin fuyuhata.jin@corsair.com PR – India & South Asia Rushabh Shah rushabh.shah@corsair.com PR – ANZ & South Africa Amy Chang amy.chang@corsair.com

Contacts

Worldwide PR Director



Harry Butler



harry.butler@corsair.com