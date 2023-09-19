Get Expert Guidance on Insider Threat Management from Top Cybersecurity Analyst Jonathan Care in CISO’s Practical Guide & Worksheets for Building Insider Threat Program written for Ekran System

NEEDHAM, Mass.–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Ekran System, a leading provider of insider threat detection and prevention solutions, is thrilled to announce the release of a comprehensive thought leadership white paper authored by renowned cybersecurity expert Jonathan Care. His paper, CISO’s Practical Guide & Set of Worksheets for Building Insider Threat Program, takes a deep dive into constructing robust and operationally efficient insider threat programs.









Jonathan Care has played a pivotal role in shaping the landscape of cybersecurity. A former top-rated Gartner cybersecurity analyst who led Gartner’s Insider Threat and Risk research, Care brings decades of experience to the table. This paper serves as the culmination of his expertise, providing practical insights and actionable strategies to navigate the complex realm of insider threats.

In this guide, readers will uncover a wealth of valuable information, including:

Ready-to-use worksheets designed to facilitate the creation of an insider threat program

Techniques for tracking Key Performance Indicators (KPIs) and evaluating their effectiveness

Methods for measuring risk appetite and tolerance within an organization

Insights into monitoring compliance with industry standards and regulations

A detailed exploration of the distinction between Insider Risk and Insider Threat challenges

A comprehensive taxonomy of Insider Risks, helping readers identify potential threats and vulnerabilities

The strategic importance of the RACI Matrix in managing insider risk, along with guidelines for its implementation in roles and procedures

In-depth analysis of the stages, cycles, and tools essential for a successful insider risk program

Strategies for measuring the overall effectiveness of an insider risk management program

Care’s thought-provoking white paper, written exclusively for Ekran System, equips readers with the necessary knowledge and tools to establish a robust defense against insider threats. By tapping into Care’s extensive industry experience and insider threat expertise, organizations can bolster their cybersecurity posture and safeguard critical assets.

Care’s impressive track record includes certifications as a Certified Fraud Examiner, PCI DSS Qualified Forensic Investigator, PCI DSS Qualified Security Assessor, PCI Payment Applications Qualified Security Assessor, U.K. Government Accredited Penetration Tester, and U.K. Government Listed Security Advisor. He has not only advised cybersecurity leaders globally but has also testified as an expert witness and forensic investigator in various legal proceedings.

The guide and worksheets are available for download from Ekran System’s official website at link, offering cybersecurity professionals, executives, and decision-makers the opportunity to glean insights from a true thought leader in the field.

For more information about Ekran System and its comprehensive suite of insider threat detection and prevention solutions, please visit www.ekransystem.com

About Ekran System:

Ekran System is a full-cycle insider risk management platform that is designed to help you deter, detect, and disrupt insider threats at the earliest stages.

Our customers simplify, automate, and streamline their insider risk management activities with Ekran System. Our software is featured by Gartner in their 2022 Market Guide for Insider Risk Management Solutions and recommended in NIST Special Publication.

Thanks to the rich capabilities provided by Ekran System, Visa, Deloitte, Samsung, Panasonic, UPS, and many other companies across the world trust us with their security.

