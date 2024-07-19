Germany Data Center Portfolio Database 2024: Analysis of 158 Existing Data Centers and 35 Upcoming Data Centers – ResearchAndMarkets.com

Home Business Wire Germany Data Center Portfolio Database 2024: Analysis of 158 Existing Data Centers...
DUBLIN–(BUSINESS WIRE)–The “Germany Existing & Upcoming Data Center Portfolio” database has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com’s offering.


This database product covers the Germany data center market portfolio analysis, which will provide the following information on the colocation data centers:

  • Detailed Analysis of 158 existing data centers
  • Detailed Analysis of 35 upcoming data centers
  • Locations covered: Alsbach-Hahnlein, Berlin, Bochum, Bonn, Cologne, Dortmund, Dresden, Dusseldorf, Ellhofen, Falkenstein, Frankfurt, Goppingen, Hallstadt, Hamburg, Hanau, Hannover, Herne, Hof, Jena, Karlsruhe, Langen, Leipzig, Leverkusen, Ludwigshafen, Munich, Nuremberg, Rhein-Ruhr, Saarland, Stuttgart
  • Existing white-floor space (square feet)
  • Upcoming white-floor space (square feet)
  • Current IT load capacity (2023)
  • Future capacity additions (2024-2028)
  • Retail Colocation Pricing:
    • Quarter Rack (1/4)
    • Half Rack Cabinets (1/2)
    • Full Rack Cabinet (42U/45U/47U/etc.)
  • Wholesale colocation (per kW) pricing

Key Market Highlights:

  • Existing data center capacity in Germany is over 1.2 GW on full build, which is almost 80% of the current Upcoming capacity in the country
  • Around 65% of the upcoming capacity is concentrated in Frankfurt
  • Frankfurt, Hanau, and Munich dominate existing data center capacity in Germany
  • Emerging data center locations are Berlin, Hanau, and Munich

The data points covered in the database across each facility are mentioned below:

Existing Data Centers (158 Facilities):

  • Market Snapshot
  • Location (Region/Country/City)
  • Facility Address
  • Operator/Owner Name
  • Data Center Name, i.e., (Frankfurt I or STU1)
  • Core & Shell Area (White-Floor Area)
  • Core & Shell Power Capacity (IT Load Capacity)
  • Rack Capacity
  • Year of Operations
  • Design Standards (Tier I – IV)
  • Power/Cooling Redundancy

Upcoming Data Centers (35 Facilities):

  • Investment Snapshot
  • Location (Region/Country/City)
  • Investor Name
  • Area (White-Floor Area)
  • Power Capacity (IT Load Capacity)
  • Investment ($ Million)
  • Electrical Infrastructure Investment ($ Million)
  • Mechanical Infrastructure Investment ($ Million)
  • General Construction Services Investment ($ Million)
  • Announcement Year
  • Project Status (Opened/Under Construction/Announced & Planned)
  • Active or Expected Year of Opening

Companies Featured:

  • 3U Telecom
  • Artfiles
  • AtlasEdge
  • Bluestar Datacenter
  • Carrier Colo
  • Centron
  • China Mobile
  • CloudHQ
  • LLC
  • Colt Data Centre Services
  • Comarch
  • Contabo
  • CyrusOne
  • DARZ
  • Data Castle
  • Digital Realty
  • DOKOM 21
  • EdgeConneX
  • EMC HostCo
  • envia TEL
  • Equinix
  • EVF Data Center
  • FirstColo
  • Global Switch
  • Goodman
  • GRASS-MERKUR
  • Green Mountain & KMW
  • GTT (interoute)
  • Hetzner Online
  • IP Exchange (q.beyong)
  • IPHH (Internet Port Hamburg)
  • Iron Mountain
  • ISPpro Internet
  • ITENOS
  • Lumen Technologies (Level 3/CenturyLink)
  • Maincubes
  • Mainova WebHouse
  • MK NETZDIENSTE
  • NDC-GARBE Data Centers
  • NET-BUILD
  • NewTelco
  • Noris Network
  • NTT Global Data Centers
  • Penta Infra
  • Pfalzkom
  • Planet IC
  • PlusServer
  • PYUR (HL KOMM)
  • ratiokontakt
  • SDC Capital Partners
  • SpaceNet Data Center
  • SpeedBone
  • STACKIT
  • Telehouse
  • Telemaxx
  • TMR Telekommunikation Mittleres Ruhrgebiet
  • Trusted-Colo
  • TWLKOM
  • Vantage Data Centers
  • VIRTUS Data Centres
  • Yondr

Key Topics Covered:

  • About the Database
  • Scope & Assumptions
  • Definitions
  • Snapshot: Existing & Upcoming Data Center Facility
  • Existing Data Center Database
  • Upcoming Data Center Facility
  • Existing Vs Upcoming Capacity (Infographics)
  • Colocation Pricing

For more information about this database visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/vlu67u

