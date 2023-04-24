<img height="1" width="1" style="display:none" src="https://www.facebook.com/tr?id=1126676760698405&amp;ev=PageView&amp;noscript=1">
Home Business Wire Germany buys 227 additional BAE Systems BvS10s through framework agreement
Business Wire

Germany buys 227 additional BAE Systems BvS10s through framework agreement

di Business Wire

STOCKHOLM–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Germany is investing in an additional 227 ultra- mobile, protected, all-terrain BvS10 vehicles from BAE Systems. The German contract, worth around $400 million, follows the joint procurement by Sweden, Germany, and the United Kingdom in support of Arctic operations for the Collaborative All-Terrain Vehicle (CATV) program, with Sweden as the lead nation. This will extend the deliveries from the framework agreement, which are to begin in 2024, out to 2030.


“This framework agreement streamlines the process by allowing prospective and existing customers to acquire vehicles at previously negotiated terms, while also benefiting from the joint development,” said Tommy Gustafsson-Rask, managing director of BAE Systems Hägglunds, which manufactures the vehicles in Örnsköldsvik, Sweden. “This will secure Germany’s access to these highly capable vehicles for decades to come, and demonstrates the strong relationship between BAE Systems and our customer.”

BAE Systems’ military all-terrain vehicles are designed for operations in the harshest and most remote environments, and this agreement signals the company’s position as the defense industry’s leader in these capabilities. The new contract is for additional troop transport vehicles and armored personnel carriers (APCs), as well as three new German BvS10 versions; Command and Control (C2), and two logistics variants that will add combat support to the German Armed Forces.

The BvS10 (and Beowulf) are world-leading all-terrain solutions. Their articulated mobility systems provide optimal maneuverability across varying terrains including snow, ice, rock, sand, mud, swamps, and steep mountain environments. The vehicles’ amphibious feature also allows them to swim in flooded areas or coastal waters. The vehicles can deliver personnel and supplies to sustain strategic, tactical, and operational mobility.

BvS10’s unprecedented mobility is based on terrain accessible North Atlantic Treaty Organization (NATO) standards. Its modular design allows it to be reconfigured for varying missions and can be delivered in multiple variants that include carrying personnel, command and control, ambulance, vehicle repair and recovery, logistics support, situational awareness, and a weapons carrier with additional mortar capability.

The vehicle is currently operated by Austria, France, the Netherlands, Sweden, and the United Kingdom. BAE Systems’ Beowulf, the unarmored variant of the BvS10, won the U.S. Army’s competition for its Cold Weather All-Terrain Vehicle (CATV) program in August. The U.S. Army will receive 110 vehicles over a five-year period.

Contacts

Ola Thorén, BAE Systems Hägglunds

Office: +46 660 80506; Mobile: +46 708 335000

ola.thoren@baesystems.se

www.baesystems.com
@BAESystemsInc

Articoli correlati

ClaimsXten Becomes Lyric, Welcomes Raj Ronanki as Chief Executive Officer

Business Wire Business Wire -
Appointment reflects company’s commitment to improving healthcare experience through AI and exponential technologiesKING OF PRUSSIA, Pa.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Lyric, a leading...
Continua a leggere

Health3PT Initiative Gains Momentum and Announces First Deliverables in Mission to Solve the Third Party Cyber Risk Problem

Business Wire Business Wire -
Healthcare CISOs reach out to over 15,000 third party vendors to encourage standardized risk assessments and improve protection against...
Continua a leggere

Second Annual Insider Risk Excellence Award Winners Are Pioneering Insider Risk Management to Protect Valuable Company Data and IP

Business Wire Business Wire -
The Insider Risk Community recognizes the organizations and individuals leading the charge in preventing data loss from insiders.SAN FRANCISCO--(BUSINESS...
Continua a leggere

Se questo articolo ti è piaciuto e vuoi rimanere sempre informato sulle novità tecnologiche

iscriviti alla newsletter
© New Business Media Srl - Via Eritrea 21, 20157 Milano - Codice fiscale, Partita IVA e Iscrizione al Registro delle imprese di Milano: 08449540965.
Testata giornalistica registrata presso il Tribunale di Milano, nº 13602 del 15/12/2020.
css.php
ALTRE STORIE

ClaimsXten Becomes Lyric, Welcomes Raj Ronanki as Chief Executive Officer

Business Wire