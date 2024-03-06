Gerard Macken Joins Neovia Board

Industry veteran’s technology supply chain background to support growth objectives





IRVING, Texas–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Neovia Logistics, a leading global contract logistics services provider, today announced that Gerard Macken has been named to the company’s Board.

A highly respected industry veteran, Macken has held a variety of executive leadership positions overseeing logistics and supply chains, most recently as Senior Director, Worldwide Logistics and Supply Chain for Apple.

“Gerard brings a wealth of industry experience, know-how, and expertise to Neovia,” said Neovia Board Chairman Carlos Rodriguez. “He will be a tremendous asset to the Board and the company’s Executive Leadership Team as we continue our focus on growth and expanding our global customer base.”

Prior to his time at Apple, Macken was with Dell as Logistics Director for Europe, Africa and the Middle East. He also spent 12 years with Verbatim overseeing warehousing and transportation in Europe, and with Norse Merchant Ferries as general manager and commercial director.

According to Neovia CEO Mike Fahy, the addition of Macken gives the company an edge when it comes to targeting additional industry verticals and providing expertise in supply chain management for customers around the world.

“While we have had success in a variety of industry verticals, Gerard will provide valuable guidance and insights to help us continue that trend,” Fahy said. “His background with the likes of Dell and Apple will be instrumental as we expand our proven experience in the technology sector and other markets delivering mission-critical supply chain solutions.”

About Neovia Logistics

Neovia is a global leader in third-party logistics, operating more than 100 facilities in over 20 countries. For more than 30 years, Neovia has partnered with customers around the world to solve complex, mission-critical logistics challenges in the automotive, industrial, aerospace, consumer, technology, and other sectors.

